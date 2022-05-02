Heard’s lawyers grill Depp witnesses about damages to his reputation

Placeholder while article actions load

As Johnny Depp’s lawyers started to wind down their case Monday in Fairfax County, much of the witness testimony was centered on the actor’s reputation and how much damage was allegedly caused to his career when his ex-wife, Amber Heard, wrote a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she wrote she had become a public figure representing domestic abuse.

Though Depp was not named in the op-ed, the actor has said it was clearly a reference to their 2016 divorce, in which she also filed a restraining order; he has sued her for $50 million for defamation.

Jack Whigham, Depp’s talent agent, testified remotely Monday and said that the actor was well-regarded and respected by his peers in the artistic community when Whigham started representing him in October 2016 at Creative Artists Agency. He said the agency also negotiated a verbal agreement that Depp would star in the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie and would be paid $22.5 million.

Whigham testified that the op-ed was “catastrophic” for Depp because it was a first-person account from Heard, and not an observation from a reporter. He said that he learned in early 2019 that Disney had decided not to proceed with the sixth Pirates movie with Depp. Afterward, he said, it became “impossible” for Depp to land a role in a studio film.

On cross-examination, Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft asked repeatedly about the fact that there was no written record of Depp’s $22.5 million offer; Whigham replied that in Hollywood deals aren’t always finalized until the last minute. Bredehoft also asked Whigham if it was true that Sean Bailey, one of Disney’s top executives, had been noncommittal about Depp resuming his role as Captain Jack Sparrow before the op-ed was published.

Whigham replied that as of fall 2018, it was true Bailey was not completely on board with Depp, though producer Jerry Bruckheimer really wanted Depp in the movie — he said he and Bruckheimer both lobbied for Depp; ultimately they found out in 2019 that Disney decided to go in a different direction. Bredehoft also asked about the many headlines and negative publicity from Depp’s libel lawsuit against the Sun, a British tabloid, for calling him a “wife beater,” as well as the ensuing trial in 2020, and wondered whether that could have also had an impact on Depp’s career. Whigham said he couldn’t recall specific details of that case because he wasn’t involved in it.

Further testimony from attorney Richard Marks, who specializes in making deals in the entertainment industry, focused on the same points: Marks testified that studios and brands generally look the other way when celebrities have issues with diva-like behavior and/or drugs — he admitted Depp is known for being late on film sets — but, he said, in the past five years, they generally don’t want to get near anyone who has been accused of domestic violence. Marks said that, in his opinion, the op-ed in particular got Hollywood’s attention because it appeared that the actress was calling out the entertainment industry for continuing to work with her alleged abuser.

On cross-examination Marks and another of Heard’s attorneys, Adam Nadelhaft, went back and forth over multiple other negative headlines about Depp that could have affected his reputation — both from the U.K. trial and earlier rumors about his drinking on set, as well as a lawsuit filed by a crew member in 2018 who claimed Depp punched him while filming “City of Lies.” In addition, Marks confirmed that Disney produced all documents from the company’s business relationship with Depp for this case, and the op-ed was not mentioned in any of those files.

Douglas Bania, an expert witness for Depp who specializes in intellectual property damages and valuation, brought charts for the jury that showed his analysis of Depp’s Q score (the method used to measure celebrity likability) and Google search results. Bania said his research showed that Depp had largely positive and mundane search results before 2016. But from the time Heard filed for a restraining order against Depp in May 2016 and up through the op-ed in late 2018, his Google search results revealed much more negative news coverage and his Q score dropped.

Heard’s attorney, Nadelhaft, asked Bania whether it was possible to separate the specific impact of the op-ed vs. the publicity generated by Depp’s lawsuit against the Sun. “That was not part of my analysis to carve that out,” Bania said, and added he didn’t try to separate the two.

Depp’s side is expected to wrap up its case shortly, and Heard is expected to take the stand in her defense. She is countersuing Depp for $100 million for defamation after his lawyer called her abuse allegations a hoax.

