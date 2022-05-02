The Met Gala red carpet looks you don’t want to miss

Placeholder while article actions load

This is an updating story. After two years of tumultuous pandemic scheduling woes, the Met Gala made its triumphant return on Monday to its vaunted “first Monday in May” spot on the calendar. Once again held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan and co-hosted by Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda (who was slated to host the 2020 event alongside Meryl Streep and Emma Stone before it was canceled because of the pandemic), the Gala’s theme was “gilded glamour and white tie.”

Not that everyone in attendance cared. While Gilded Age fashion was known for sumptuous and luxe fabrics, ornate details and heavily structured, relatively modest silhouettes, many a celebrity treated the occasion as simply a night to dress in their most flamboyant finery. Which, if we’re being perfectly honest, made for some delightful viewing in its own right.

Here are some of the most eye-popping, head-turning (and head-scratching) looks.

Anna Wintour

Honorary co-chair Anna Wintour raised eyebrows in her colorful, feathery Chanel frock designed by Virginie Viard, which looked strikingly similar to her 2019 Met Gala look. But a close inspection reveals a few differences — namely the inclusion this year of a tiara that’s reportedly a family heirloom.

Blake Lively

When Met Gala co-host Blake Lively took off her coat on the red carpet and revealed this glittering, dramatic Atelier Versace in copper and robin’s egg blue, onlookers applauded. Her bicep-length gloves nod to the modest elegance of Gilded Age New York — though one has to imagine a dress like this one, with a full cathedral train, might distract from the main event if it appeared in one of Edith Wharton’s opera boxes.

Cynthia Erivo

Feathers, lace, a towering headdress of artfully twisted linens — when it came to textures, singer and actress Cynthia Erivo’s gleaming white Louis Vuitton ensemble said yes to everything. With its drop waist and sleek sleeveless silhouette, this gown infused elements of the roaring ‘20s into the night’s “gilded glamour” theme.

Vanessa Hudgens

Wearing a sheer, black Moschino gown with a stunning lace train that trailed long behind her, Vanessa Hudgens earned the moniker “butterfly of death” in a tweet from BuzzFeed. The outlet so enjoyed the ensemble that it also offered a strange invitation to the actress: “and you can kill me.” It is an actually pretty fitting line — when previously asked what she thought the reaction would be to her look, she said, “Yeah ... people are going to die.”

