Style Invitational Week 1487: Colt following — it’s the grandfoals

As The Style Invitational does every year with the results of our horse name “breeding” contest, we sign those pun-soaked foals right up for some, um, playdates — wordplaydates. This week: “Breed” any two of the “foal” names included in today’s results (including the intro) and give the “grandfoal” a name that reflects both names. (An alphabetized list appears at the bottom of this column.) Just as with the Week 1483 contest for this year’s Triple Crown nominees, a name may not exceed 18 characters including spaces, but those characters may include punctuation and numerals. You may run words together to save space, but the name should be easy to read. Please write entries in the A x B = C format of today’s inking entries, and note the easy but essential formatting instructions on this week’s entry form (also in The Style Conversational).