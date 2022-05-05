Style Invitational Week 1487: Colt following — it’s the grandfoals

Submit up to 25 entries at wapo.st/enter-invite-1487 (no capitals in the Web address). Deadline is Monday, May 16; results appear June 5 in print, June 2 online.
Talk Derby to me: This year’s inking foal names
As she is every year to her delight if not much free time, in Week 1483 the Empress was deluged with clever (and some not-so-clever) “foal” names that reflect two “parent” names from a list of 100 horses nominated for this year’s Triple Crown races. Among the 3,500 entries from more than 300 entrants were funny but too frequent ones like Seventh Letter x Dean’s List = G Whiz, or Absolute Ruler x Overrule = Veto Corleone, or Gunfighter x Miss Everything = Dead Gunfighter. See this week’s Style Conversational (published late Thursday, May 5) for various plays on Grantham — Downton Grabby, Downton Flabby, Downton Crabby, etc. And be inspired to breed some “grandfoals.”
4th place:
Volcanic x Cant Be Doin That = Erupt to No Good (Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore)
3rd place:
Smarten Up x Simplification = Dumben Down (Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase, Md.)
2nd place
and the Poo-Dough mold set:
Bloodline x Dean’s List = IV League (Craig Dykstra, Centreville, Va.)
And the winner of the Clowning Achievement:
Absolute Ruler x We the People = I the People (John O’Byrne, Dublin, Ireland)
Inexacta: Honorable mentions
Smile Happy x Money Supply = Resting Rich Face (Rob Wolf, Gaithersburg, Md.)
Absolute Ruler x Courvoisier = Genghis Cognac (Coleman Glenn, Huntingdon Valley, Pa.)
Clapton x American Icon = Am Eric, An Icon (Eric Nelkin, Silver Spring, Md.)
American Icon x Strobe = Abe Blinkin’ (Dave Zarrow, Reston, Va.)
Enough Already x Apprehend = Give It Arrest (Malcolm Fleschner, Palo Alto, Calif.; Jeff Shirley, Richmond, Va.)
Make It Big x Apprehend = Super Seize Me (Deb Stewart, Damascus, Md.)
Octane x Apprehend = No-Knock Warrant (Mia Wyatt, Ellicott City, Md.)
Bargaining Power x Top Secret = AFL-CIA (Danielle Nowlin, Fairfax Station, Va.)
Trademark x Shake Em Loose = Trad _ _ ark (Pie Snelson, Silver Spring, Md.; Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.)
Major General x Boise = M*A*S*H Potatoes (Bruce Carlson, Alexandria, Va.)
Bye Bye Bobby x Enough Already = Fischer Cut Bait (Malcolm Fleschner)
Courvoisier x Rhetoric = Con Yak (Drew Bennett, Rogers, Ark.)
Doppelganger x Major General = The Very Model! (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.)
Nabokov x Doppelganger = Vladimirror (Laurie Brink, Mineola, N.Y.)
Iron Works x Overrule = Stop the Steel (Richard Wexler, Alexandria, Va.)
Summer Is Tomorrow x Smarten Up = Finals Are Today (Samuel Aaron, Wethersfield, Conn.)
Summer Is Tomorrow x Electability = Smear Is Tomorrow (Jonathan Paul, Garrett Park, Md.)
Money Supply x Enough Already = Says Nobody (Ann Martin, Brentwood, Md.)
Seventh Letter x Enough Already = Re:Re:Re:Re:Re:Re: (Laurie Brink)
Un Ojo x Enthrallment = The One Eye Love (Craig Dykstra)
Volcanic x Enthrallment = Lava First Sight (Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Mich.)
Grantham x On Thin Ice = Downturn Abbey (Sarah Walsh, Rockville)
Gunfighter x Smarten Up = Why a Derp? (J.D. Berry, Springfield)
Kerouac x Messier = All Over the Road (Coleman Glenn)
Miss Everything x Mugged = Missing Everything (Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)
Mr White x Summer Is Tomorrow = Mr Red (Rob Huffman, Fredericksburg, Va.)
Peaceful Waters x Unraptured = Lake Flaccid (Chuck Helwig, Centreville, Va.; Steve Smith, Potomac, Md.)
Presidential x Trademark = Let’s Go Brandin’ (Dave Matuskey, Sacramento)
We the People x Slim Man = The Wee People (Coleman Glenn)
We the People x Un Ojo = The Wee Peephole (Frank Mann, Washington)
Volcanic x Strike Hard = Whackatoa (Chuck Helwig)
Make It Big x Epicenter = Girthquake (Frank Mann)
Happy Jack x Money Supply = Nicholson Dimes (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)
Barber Road x Smile Happy = Snippitydoodah (Jeff Shirley, Richmond, Va.)
Smile Happy x Charge It = Mona Visa (Laurie Brink)
Rockefeller x Smile Happy = Die Happy (Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)
Flying Drummer x Messier = Diapercussion (Ben Aronin, Washington)
Tiz the Bomb x Messier = Atom and Heave (Beverley Sharp)
Messier x Wharton = Pig Penn (Steve Glomb, Alexandria, Va.)
Barber Road x Crown Pride = Hair to the Throne (Larry Passar, Reston, Va.)
Echo Zulu x Crown Pride = Zulu Zulu Top (Kevin Dopart, Washington)
American Icon x Barber Road = Stars and Strops (Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf, Md.)
Barber Road x American Icon = ShavingPrivateRyan (Mark Raffman)
Barber Road x Hopper = Sweeney Toad (Laurie Brink; Rob Wolf)
Barber Road x Seventh Letter = Hair on a G String (Jonathan Paul)
White Abarrio x Mr White = Into the Hoods (Gina Smith, Leesburg, Ind.)
Slim Man x Tiz the Bomb = Fat Man (Jeff Lubbers, Takoma Park, Md.)
Witty x Peaceful Waters = Oscar Milde (Jesse Rifkin, Arlington, Va.)
Cyberknife x Bureau = Sharp Dresser (Joanne Free, Clifton, Va.; Jeff Hazle, San Antonio)
Simplification x Cyberknife = Occam’s Laser (J.D. Berry, Springfield, Va.)
Simplification x Bletchley Park = Decoder Ring (Steve Langer, Chevy Chase, Md.)
Causeway x Make It Big = Via Gra (Angus Walker, London)
Absolute Ruler x Tawny Port = AlexanderTheGrape (Tim Watts, Great Falls, Va.)
Tawny Port x Enough Already = Wine and Jeez (Malcolm Fleschner)
Apprehend x Zozos = Catch Some Z’s (Bill Dorner, Indianapolis)
Bloodline x American Icon = Heir Jordans (Pam Sweeney, Burlington, Mass.)
American Icon x Enthrallment = Rapt in the Flag (Jesse Frankovich)
Volcanic x American Icon = MoltenJoeDiMaggio (Steve Smith)
Apprehend x Bletchley Park = I Caught a Code (Beverley Sharp)
Cant Be Doin That x Congressman = Sure I Can (Bill Epstein, Kensington, Md., who last got Invite ink in 1994)
Kerouac x Clapton = Wanderful Tonight (Chuck Smith, Woodbridge, Va.)
Wharton x Dean’s List = LiedAboutThatToo (Ken Linder, Arlington, Va.)
Be There x Dean’s List = Not a B There (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)
Bloodline x Trademark = Aunt™ (Jon Gearhart, Des Moines)
Congressman x Bureau = Adam Schifforobe (Steve Fahey, Olney, Md.)
Congressman x Charge It = House of Cords (Jonathan Hardis, Gaithersburg, Md.)
Goin to the Show x Presidential = Wait, Mr. Lincoln! (Mary McNamara, Washington)
And Last: Win the Day x Doppelganger = CloningAchievement (Jon Gearhart)
The foal names in this week’s results that you can use to “breed grandfoals” for Week 1487:
Abe Blinkin’
Adam Schifforobe
AFL-CIA
AlexanderTheGrape
All Over the Road
Am Eric, an Icon
Atom and Heave
AuntTM
Catch Some Z’s
CloningAchievement
Con Yak
Dead Gunfighter
Decoder Ring
Diapercussion
Downton Crabby
Downton Flabby
Downton Grabby
Downturn Abbey
Dumben Down
Erupt to No Good
Fat Man
Finals Are Today
Fischer Cut Bait
G Whiz
Genghis Cognac
Girthquake
Give It Arrest
Hair on a G String
Heir Jordans
House of Cords
I Caught a Code
I the People
Into the Hoods
IV League
Lake Flaccid
Lava First Sight
Let’s Go Brandin’
LiedAboutThatToo
M*A*S*H Potatoes
Missing Everything
MoltenJoeDiMaggio
Mona Visa
Mr Red
Nicholson Dimes
No-Knock Warrant
Not a B There
Occam’s Laser
Oscar Milde
Pig Penn
Rapt in the Flag
Re:Re:Re:Re:Re:Re:
Resting Rich Face
Says Nobody
Sharp Dresser
ShavingPrivateRyan
Snippetydoodah
Stars and Strops