A portrait competition that stretches the definition of a likeness

Placeholder while article actions load

The sort of person depicted in the National Portrait Gallery’s “The Outwin 2022: American Portraiture Today” is quite different from those typically represented in such institutions. The subjects of the show’s 42 portraits are not rich, famous or politically powerful, and are less likely to be White and male — or even named.

Just as precedent-defying, though, is the way the people are depicted. Unlike the sitters for traditional portraits, these subjects may be seen in reflection, or with their faces obscured or not actually visible at all. “The Outwin 2022″ acknowledges that the ways we now think about identity are more complex than in centuries past, when prominent aristocrats, politicians and financiers posed for oil paintings meant to convey dignity and status.

“The Outwin” is short for the Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition, which was established by Virginia Outwin Boochever (1920-2005), a longtime National Portrait Gallery docent. This year’s contest is the sixth in the triennial series, inaugurated in 2006, and was co-curated by competition director Taína Caragol, curator of painting, sculpture, and Latinx art and history, and Leslie Ureña, curator of photographs.

The top prize went to Alison Elizabeth Taylor’s “Anthony Cuts Under the Williamsburg Bridge, Morning,” which combines an intriguing subject with an unusual technique. The artist used a modified style of marquetry — an ancient decorative method of applying pieces of veneer to a wooden surface — to capture a pandemic-era view of an outdoor hair salon. Stylist Anthony Payne is seen from behind, with his masked face visible in the mirror he’s using in his work. The mirror’s ornate frame contrasts with Payne’s informal attire and the graffiti-tagged cityscape.

Taylor is among several artists who portray mirrored gazes. So does Melissa Ann Pinney in her public-bathroom photograph “Portrait of Jael” and Paul Mpagi Sepuya in a nude self-portrait in which he’s entwined with another unclad man, with the artist’s visage mostly hidden behind his camera. Even murkier are the faces in Laura Karetzky’s “Toast,” a painting that includes people reflected in, and distorted by, a chrome-clad toaster.

Other entries depict the idea of an individual more than his or her physical presence. A naked man faces away from the viewer in the painting “In Love With My Best Friend,” based on a composite of stories shared with artist Robert Schefman. In David Hilliard’s photographic triptych “Dad, at Manmade Pond,” the unseen title subject exists as cremains in a casket-shaped urn in the foreground. TR Ericsson’s “Bride” is a wispy version of a wedding photo of his late mother, rendered in sepia nicotine stains. (Yes, she smoked.) Mom is alive, but distantly, in New York-based Cheryl Mukherji’s “Promise Me,” a video compiled from surveillance footage of her mother back in India.

Mukherji is hardly alone is rejecting the single-image portrait in an age when video is close to ubiquitous. Lois Bielefeld offers a 20-minute documentary on her mother’s religious practices, based on faith her daughter doesn’t share. Rebecca Blandón documents Glen Eden Einbinder’s search for places and things called “Glen Eden,” a quest that serves as a sort of conceptual autobiography. Holly Bass offers a condensed video of a performance piece in which she dances to a soundtrack of speeches and songs, mostly by Black women.

Much as Bass’s performance encapsulates multitudes in a single figure, Narsiso Martinez’s drawing represents all farmworkers with an illustration of just one: an anonymous masked laborer, drawn and painted on a flattened cardboard box used to transport cherries. Laotian refugee Pao Houa Her embodies the loss felt by immigrants from that country in a photo of a lone unnamed man at a Hmong senior center in Minnesota. Rigoberto Gonzalez emulates the style and composition of a 17th-century painting to portray an archetypal migrant family at the U.S. border wall. Joel Daniel Phillips personifies Black people written out of history with his meticulous drawing, based on a Depression-era photograph of an anonymous man whose likeness was made, but never circulated, by the federal Farm Security Administration. (The drawing is accompanied by a poem by Quraysh Ali Lansana.)

Advertisement

As Phillips’s piece underscores, photographic imagery is essential to recent portraiture, even if only indirectly. Yet a few of the pictures abstract their subjects. Stuart Robertson’s self-portrait, made mostly of collaged metal, is cropped to show only the lower half of his head, and Timothy Lee places a face made of slashed fabric atop a torso printed with high-contrast photos of his South Korean childhood. Where traditional portraits testified to their subjects’ arrival, Lee’s suggests that identity is forever emerging.

If you go

The Outwin 2022: American Portraiture Today

National Portrait Gallery, Eighth and G streets NW. npg.si.edu.

Dates: Through Feb 26.

Admission: Free.

GiftOutline Gift Article