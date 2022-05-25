Pop Culture

What to know as the Depp-Heard trial wraps up this week

Who testified to what? What will determine the jury’s verdict? What’s the scene like in and out of the courtroom?

May 25, 2022 at 3:19 p.m. EDT
Johnny Depp at the Fairfax County Courthouse on May 24; and Amber Heard in court on April 27. The two movie stars have sued one another in a contentious defamation trial that is now in its sixth week. Closing arguments are expected Friday, May 27. (Left: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images. Right: Jonathan Ernst/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

After six weeks, the contentious defamation trial between actors and former spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is set to wrap up with closing arguments scheduled for Friday morning.

Depp filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post, in which she referred to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. Depp, seeking $50 million, claims that even though Heard did not name him, the piece damaged his reputation and career because she was referring to the period two years prior, when she filed for divorce and a restraining order; Depp has denied all claims of abuse. Heard then countersued Depp for $100 million after his lawyer said her allegations were false in three statements in the press.

The trial is being held in the Fairfax County Courthouse, since The Post’s servers and printing presses are in Fairfax County. The Post is not a defendant in the case. The trial also comes after Depp lost a libel case in 2020 in which he sued the British tabloid the Sun, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, for publishing a story referring to Depp as a “wife beater.”

When the seven-person jury in Fairfax County gets the case, it will be deciding two verdicts at once as it deliberates over both Depp and Heard’s defamation claims. Here’s everything we know so far.

