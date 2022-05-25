What to know as the Depp-Heard trial wraps up this week

After six weeks, the contentious defamation trial between actors and former spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is set to wrap up with closing arguments scheduled for Friday morning.
The trial is being held in the Fairfax County Courthouse, since The Post’s servers and printing presses are in Fairfax County. The Post is not a defendant in the case. The trial also comes after Depp lost a libel case in 2020 in which he sued the British tabloid the Sun, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, for publishing a story referring to Depp as a “wife beater.”
When the seven-person jury in Fairfax County gets the case, it will be deciding two verdicts at once as it deliberates over both Depp and Heard’s defamation claims. Here’s everything we know so far.