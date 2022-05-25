Matthew McConaughey calls for action after hometown mass shooting

Placeholder while article actions load

Matthew McConaughey issued a statement Wednesday calling for action after at least 19 children and two adults were shot and killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex., his hometown. The tragedy, which occurred Tuesday morning, was the deadliest mass shooting at an American school in nearly a decade.

“As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it’s time we re-evaluate, and renegotiate our wants from our needs,” the Oscar-winning actor wrote. “We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children’s issue. This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better.”

Last year, McConaughey put an end to rumors that he planned to run for Texas governor — but did not rule out running for office in the future. In his Wednesday statement, he said the “true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we can truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?’”

While expressing that “we cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo,” McConaughey’s call to action notably avoided suggesting any concrete solutions to gun violence, such as stricter gun control laws.

Other prominent figures in entertainment have been more pointed in their responses to the tragedy. Writing that his words “ring so true and cut so deep,” pop singer Taylor Swift shared a video of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr demanding swift action Tuesday in response to several shootings over the past couple weeks, including the murder of 10 people in a predominantly Black part of Buffalo, and the targeted attack at a Taiwanese congregation in Laguna Woods, Calif.

“When are we going to do something? I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough,” Kerr said, adding that there are “50 senators right now who refuse to vote on HR8,” a bill passed by the House two years ago expanding federal background checks for gun purchases and transfers.

“There’s a reason they won’t vote on it: to hold on to power,” Kerr continued. “So I ask you, Mitch McConnell, I ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence and school shootings and supermarket shooting, I ask you, are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers?”

Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep. https://t.co/Rb5uwSTxty — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2022

