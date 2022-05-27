Live updates Closing arguments to begin in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

After six weeks of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial, the jury will hear closing arguments on Friday.
The jury, composed of seven people, is expected to get the case by Friday afternoon and must come to a unanimous decision for a verdict. They will be deciding Depp’s claim and Heard’s counterclaim at the same time.
How did this start?
Depp and Heard met in 2009 while filming the movie “The Rum Diary”; they started dating around early 2012 and got married three years later.
In May 2016, Los Angeles police were called to a domestic dispute at Depp’s Los Angeles home, but determined there was no evidence of a crime. Days later, Heard filed for divorce (citing irreconcilable differences) and a restraining order, accusing Depp of repeated domestic violence. She was granted a temporary restraining order, while Depp’s representatives vehemently denied all allegations of abuse.
The back and forth played out publicly for weeks, as Heard said in court documents that “Johnny has been verbally and physically abusive to me” for their entire relationship, while Depp’s team said Heard was “attempting to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse.”
That August, they settled their divorce for $7 million right before a hearing on the restraining order was scheduled to begin. Heard dropped the restraining order, and she and Depp released a joint statement: “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.”
What is the case about?
In December 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed that was published in The Post with the headline, “Amber Heard: I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”
Heard urged support for women who come forward as victims of violence, and wrote that “two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out. … I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.” She did not mention Depp by name.
About three months later, Depp filed a defamation lawsuit asking for $50 million in damages, saying that the piece hurt his career and cost him movie roles and “incalculably (and immediately) damaged his reputation as a public figure.”