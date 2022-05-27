The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Closing arguments to begin in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attend the trial in Fairfax, Va. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images; Jonathan Ernst/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock) (Left: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images. Right: JONATHAN ERNST/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Updated May 27, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. EDT|Published May 27, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EDT
After six weeks of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial, the jury will hear closing arguments on Friday.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 36, for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. (Depp has denied all allegations of abuse.) Heard countersued Depp for $100 million after the actor’s lawyer Adam Waldman called her accusations a hoax.

The jury, composed of seven people, is expected to get the case by Friday afternoon and must come to a unanimous decision for a verdict. They will be deciding Depp’s claim and Heard’s counterclaim at the same time.

