Live updates Closing arguments to begin in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Depp and Heard met in 2009 while filming the movie “The Rum Diary”; they started dating around early 2012 and got married three years later.

In May 2016, Los Angeles police were called to a domestic dispute at Depp’s Los Angeles home, but determined there was no evidence of a crime. Days later, Heard filed for divorce (citing irreconcilable differences) and a restraining order, accusing Depp of repeated domestic violence. She was granted a temporary restraining order, while Depp’s representatives vehemently denied all allegations of abuse.

The back and forth played out publicly for weeks, as Heard said in court documents that “Johnny has been verbally and physically abusive to me” for their entire relationship, while Depp’s team said Heard was “attempting to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse.”