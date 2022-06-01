Live updates Jury reaches a verdict in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

The jury for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial reached a verdict Wednesday, and are set to reconvene in the Fairfax County Courthouse at 3 p.m. to reveal their findings. It will bring an end to the seven-week trial that brought emotional testimony recounting Depp and Heard’s tumultuous relationship and its fallout.
Depp, 58, first sued Heard, 36, for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. Heard countersued Depp for $100 million after the actor’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, called her accusations a hoax. The trial was held in Virginia, where the printing presses and servers of The Washington Post are located. (The Post was not a defendant in the suit.)
Depp’s lawyers wrote in their complaint that they filed in Fairfax County because The Washington Post — which is not a defendant in the suit — is printed at a plant in Springfield, and its online servers are in Virginia; the print edition also has a wide circulation in the state. (Heard’s attorneys argued for the trial to take place in Los Angeles, where she and Depp lived.)
In March, Depp’s lawyers argued against Heard using Virginia’s anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) law, which gives defendants immunity from frivolous lawsuits when they speak out about matters of public interest that are protected under free speech. Depp’s lawyers said the law shouldn’t involve private matters like the one between Heard and Depp. A judge ruled against Depp’s side, saying that Heard’s op-ed was about domestic violence, which is a matter of public interest, and she can use that argument of immunity with the jury.
In 2020, The Post’s Justin Jouvenal reported that the Virginia legislature passed bills aimed to tighten its anti-defamation laws, in response to Depp’s and other high-profile lawsuits. Jouvenal wrote that free speech advocates were worried that the state had become “a magnet for dubious litigation aimed at punishing critics and blunting aggressive media coverage on topics of public concern.”
Johnny Depp will not be in the Fairfax County Courthouse Wednesday to hear the verdict in his defamation trial involving ex-wife Amber Heard, according to a source close to the actor.
“Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr. Depp will not be physically present for today’s 3pm verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom,” the source said.
Depp left Virginia after closing arguments on Friday and flew to England. He was spotted over the weekend playing guitar with British rock star Jeff Beck at a concert.
The jury for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial has reached a verdict. The seven jurors are set to reconvene in the Fairfax County Courthouse at 3 p.m. to reveal their findings.