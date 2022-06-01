Live updates Jury reaches a verdict in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Depp’s lawyers wrote in their complaint that they filed in Fairfax County because The Washington Post — which is not a defendant in the suit — is printed at a plant in Springfield, and its online servers are in Virginia; the print edition also has a wide circulation in the state. (Heard’s attorneys argued for the trial to take place in Los Angeles, where she and Depp lived.)

In March, Depp’s lawyers argued against Heard using Virginia’s anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) law, which gives defendants immunity from frivolous lawsuits when they speak out about matters of public interest that are protected under free speech. Depp’s lawyers said the law shouldn’t involve private matters like the one between Heard and Depp. A judge ruled against Depp’s side, saying that Heard’s op-ed was about domestic violence, which is a matter of public interest, and she can use that argument of immunity with the jury.