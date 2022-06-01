The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Jury reaches a verdict in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard during their 2022 trial in Virginia. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images; Jonathan Ernst/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Updated June 1, 2022 at 2:05 p.m. EDT|Published June 1, 2022 at 1:45 p.m. EDT
The jury for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial reached a verdict Wednesday, and are set to reconvene in the Fairfax County Courthouse at 3 p.m. to reveal their findings. It will bring an end to the seven-week trial that brought emotional testimony recounting Depp and Heard’s tumultuous relationship and its fallout.

Depp, 58, first sued Heard, 36, for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. Heard countersued Depp for $100 million after the actor’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, called her accusations a hoax. The trial was held in Virginia, where the printing presses and servers of The Washington Post are located. (The Post was not a defendant in the suit.)

