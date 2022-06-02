Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction and jail sentence upheld in New York

Placeholder while article actions load

A New York court of appeals upheld former movie producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction and 23-year prison sentence Thursday, confirming the landmark decision that represented one of the most significant verdicts of the #MeToo movement. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In February 2020, Weinstein was convicted of sexually assaulting two women in New York. In that case, the jury found Weinstein, then 67, guilty of a criminal sex act in a 2006 incident and rape in a separate 2013 incident. Weeks later, the once powerful former head of the Weinstein Co. was sentenced to prison.

A year into that sentence, Weinstein’s legal team appealed his conviction, requesting a new trial based on several grounds. According to Weinstein’s attorneys, the judge in the case should not have allowed additional witnesses who had accused Weinstein of sexual assault, but whose allegations were not a part of the charges, to testify in court. Weinstein’s legal team also took issue with a particular juror who wrote a novel that involved predatory older men.

On Thursday, the five-judge panel deciding on the appeal ruled unanimously in favor of Weinstein’s original verdict. Judge Angela M. Mazzarelli wrote in the appellate opinion that “we reject defendant’s arguments, and affirm the conviction in all respects.”

“We are disappointed and sad for Mr. Weinstein. Obviously,” Weinstein publicist Juda Engelmayer said in a statement to The Washington Post. “We will be pursuing this in the Court of Appeals, and beyond and will study every option available. What this certainly does is destroy any real opportunity for an objective jury and a fair trial in Los Angeles.”

Weinstein, 70, is currently jailed in California, where he was extradited to in July 2021 to face additional sexual assault charges that involve allegations from five women over the course of a decade. He has pleaded not guilty. A trial date has not yet been set.

