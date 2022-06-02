Style Invitational Week 1491: The add biz

Placeholder while article actions load

The Style Invitational has had a [your noun here]-load of neologism contests in which you change a word, name, etc., by one letter — adding it, dropping it, moving it. But rarely if ever in the past 1,490 contests have we done an add-only one. Longtime Loser Steve Glomb suggests such a contest, but with one extra opportunity: Choose any word, name or phrase beginning with A through E (for someone’s name, it can be either the first or last name), then add any single letter of the alphabet to it — one or more times — and define the result or show how it would be used, as in the examples above from earlier contests, except Empress > Temptress, which was Steve’s example just now (and why, the Empress figures, he suggested the letter-repeat variation). The E is adding the A-through-E limitation because (1) it’ll help keep her from having far more good entries than she can possibly run, and (2) she can redo this contest four more times yayyyy.