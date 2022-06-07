Eight TV shows sure to bring you joy when the news can’t

Robin Thede, an alum of “The Larry Wilmore Show” and her own short-lived late-night show, is the creator of this beloved sketch comedy series, which returned in April for its third season and was recently renewed for a fourth. The current season begins with “Product Purge,” an annual event where Black women have exactly 12 minutes to return hair-care items “that did not have the desired results” (if you know, you know) and get their money back. Other gems include “What Up I’m Three,” which features Thede as a very large, cigarette-smoking toddler, and a weather forecast tailored to Black women and their hair.