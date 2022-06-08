Johnny Depp’s lawyers discuss the verdict on multiple morning shows

Placeholder while article actions load

A week after Johnny Depp prevailed in his high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, his lawyers appeared on multiple morning shows and said he was “over the moon” about the verdict. “It was like the weight of the world had been taken off his shoulders and I feel that finally, after six years, he has gotten his life back,” attorney Benjamin Chew told “Good Morning America” co-anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Chew and fellow Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez appeared Wednesday on both GMA and NBC’s “Today.” Vasquez added on GMA that “the key to victory was focusing on the facts and the evidence and Johnny’s opportunity to speak the truth for the first time.” She said the outcome was “six years in the making.”

A Fairfax County Circuit Court jury found on June 1 that Heard defamed Depp with a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. Heard did not name Depp in the article. Depp, who sued Heard for $50 million, was awarded $15 million (though he will receive $10.35 million, as Virginia law limits punitive damages to $350,000). Heard received $2 million after the jury ruled in favor of a countersuit claim that former Depp lawyer Adam Waldman defamed her.

The weeks-long trial streamed live online, contributing to a social media frenzy — most often in support of Depp. Vasquez became a favorite of Depp fans, and a central figure in TikToks about the case. The videos villainized Heard, calling her a liar over Depp’s claims that she abused him. In a recent Post article, music producer and activist Drew Dixon, one of several women who accused mogul Russell Simmons of sexual assault, said she was alarmed by the “giddy derision” that was directed toward Heard online.

A statement issued ahead of Wednesday’s interviews by Heard’s team said, “It is as unseemly as it is unprofessional that Johnny Depp’s legal team has chosen to do a victory lap for setting back decades of how women can be treated in the courtroom. What’s next? A movie deal and merchandising?”

Vasquez said on GMA that she found the statement from Heard’s team “disappointing” because “we’re only speaking about what happened in this case, right?” After Stephanopoulous noted that advocates also fear the verdict will discourage abuse victims from speaking out about their experiences, Vasquez said Depp’s lawyers “encourage any victim to come forward. Domestic violence doesn’t have a gender.”

Heard lawyer Elaine Bredehoft made the morning show rounds last week, appearing on “Today” and “CBS Mornings.” She told “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie that Heard plans to appeal the verdict — noting that the actress “has some excellent grounds for it” — and stated that Depp’s lawyers were able to “suppress” certain pieces of evidence, such as medical records supporting Heard’s claims.

Bredehoft also said Heard’s team was barred from mentioning to the Virginia jury that Depp lost a libel case against the British tabloid the Sun, which he sued for calling him a “wife beater.” In that late 2020 trial, a judge found enough evidence to support 12 of Heard’s 14 domestic abuse allegations.

On Wednesday’s “Today” show, Guthrie asked Depp’s team to respond to Bredehoft. Vasquez said that the U.K. case was a “different process,” and that each side had “different disclosure obligations” in the recent trial.

“We disagree,” Vasquez stated. “The overwhelming evidence that was presented in this case in Virginia far exceeded what was presented in the U.K., and we believe the jury got it right.”

Depp’s lawyers denied that his team orchestrated social media campaigns against Heard, describing the theory as “categorically false.” Chew said the jury for the most part sided with Depp because he “owned his issues,” whereas jurors “may have perceived that [Heard] didn’t take accountability for anything.”

The day before Depp’s lawyers appeared on television, Depp made news for joining TikTok, where he amassed 8.7 million followers by the next morning. In a caption on his first video, he thanked his “most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters.”

