Amber Heard says social media frenzy surrounding trial was not ‘fair’

Placeholder while article actions load

Amber Heard is speaking out nearly two weeks after a Fairfax County jury found she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp with a 2018 op-ed in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Speaking to “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie in a clip released Monday, Heard said she considered the way social media figured into the conversation surrounding the weeks-long defamation trial to be unfair.

“Even somebody who is sure I am deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying,” she said, “you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation.”

Depp sued Heard for $50 million over the Washington Post op-ed. On June 1, he was awarded $15 million in damages (of which he will receive $10.35 million, as Virginia state law limits punitive damages). Heard received $2 million in accordance with a countersuit claim that former Depp lawyer Adam Waldman defamed her.

Advertisement

The former couple, who met working together on 2011′s “The Rum Diary,” married in 2015. Heard filed for divorce the following year. Throughout the defamation trial, which took place in Fairfax County Circuit Court, Depp fans flocked to both the courthouse and to social media to support him and criticize Heard, who was often painted as a liar and abuser herself. The Post reported in early May that the hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp had received about 7 billion views across TikTok, whereas #justiceforamberheard had gotten about 25 million.

Heard lawyer Elaine Bredehoft said on multiple morning shows the day after the final verdict that Heard intended to appeal and “has some excellent grounds for it.” Bredehoft told Guthrie on NBC’s “Today” that Depp’s lawyers “demonized” Heard and suppressed key evidence, such as medical records supporting Heard’s claims.

Bredehoft also said Heard’s lawyers were barred from mentioning to the jury that Depp two years ago lost a libel case against the Sun, a British tabloid he sued for referring to him as a “wife beater.”

Advertisement

Lawyers on Depp’s team responded to Bredehoft’s claims while making their own morning show rounds a week later. Camille Vasquez said to Guthrie on “Today” that the U.K. case was a “different process,” and that the Virginia trial had “different disclosure obligations” for each side. She and Benjamin Chew also denied that social media had impacted the jury’s decision, stating on “Today” that they had “no reason to believe the jurors violated their oath” by engaging with the posts.

Seemingly in anticipation of pushback from Depp’s lawyers, Heard’s team issued a statement Monday morning defending Heard’s decision to speak publicly about the verdict.

“Johnny Depp’s legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media,” the statement reads. “Ms. Heard simply intended to respond to what they aggressively did last week; she did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the witness stand.”

Advertisement

In the recent interview — which will air Tuesday and Wednesday on “Today,” as well as Friday on “Dateline” — Heard told Guthrie she doesn’t “care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors.” She also said she didn’t blame the jury for not believing her claims.

“I actually understand,” Heard said. “He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

GiftOutline Gift Article