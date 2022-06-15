Placeholder while article actions load

CHICAGO — For a moment, I thought I saw a human figure hiding in one of the most austere watercolors on view in the Art Institute of Chicago’s magnificent survey of Paul Cézanne’s extraordinary career. The small, enigmatic painting, “Road in Provence,” was made around 1885, and is as spare as a haiku, rendering the sky, trees and road receding into the distance with the most minimal gestures. As I glanced at it a second time, from a distance, it also seemed to suggest a nude figure, sitting cross-legged on the ground, a headless torso and limbs stolidly rooted to the earth.

It’s no surprise that Cézanne sometimes invites what is technically known as pareidolia, the tendency to read into patterns and interpret visual stimuli, even when there is no intentional meaning present. This is what we do when we lie on our backs and watch the clouds form castles in the sky, and it’s hard to avoid when looking at some of Cézanne’s most daring works.

Throughout this comprehensive exhibition, the first major overview of the painter in North America in more than a quarter century, viewers can marvel at just how little information Cézanne gives the viewer even in paintings that leave no doubt about what they depict, including the time of day and the weather. And how often that information seems to break the most basic rules of visual representation. There are, of course, the famous distortions to three-dimensional space, the tabletops that don’t align, the chair rails and molding that are wildly askew. And there are the games with color, the white fabrics that are never white, yet seem to blaze with the preternatural whiteness of sheets bleached and dried in the southern sun.

But this show, organized with the Tate Modern in London, is big enough — with some 120 paintings, watercolors and drawings — that an even larger sense of Cézanne’s radicality emerges. In his most daring work, things always seem to bleed into something else, clothing and wallpaper blend together, peasant men become aristocrats, sky and horizon intrude on one another, the paint and the thing painted are captured in a liminal state of becoming and receding.

In one of the most evocative juxtapositions in the show, we see a still life by Cézanne, and Paul Gauguin’s depiction of that painting in the background of his 1890 “Woman in Front of a Still Life by Cézanne.” Except the Cézanne isn’t really background, nor is it obviously a painting hanging on the wall. Rather, it morphs into the space that Gauguin is depicting, as if he wants to call out and emphasize this particular power of Cézanne, to break down the mental distinction between the thing and its representation.

It’s a surprise to learn that this is the first major U.S. Cézanne exhibition in more than two decades, because Cézanne seems ever present. The adulation for the artist, especially among painters, sometimes feels reflexive, making it difficult to see his work afresh. The Chicago exhibition foregrounds the usual things that excite Cézanne’s admirers, especially his role as patron saint of the 20th century and abstraction. The exhibition begins with a gallery of five landscapes, representing his work over the arc of his career, and ends with a room of images of women bathing, including the National Gallery of London’s “Bathers (Les Grandes Baigneuses),” which sets the stage for (or perhaps steals the thunder of) Picasso and Matisse.

But while Cézanne’s flirtation with and flights into abstraction are ever present — and with them the invitation to pareidolia — the show also reminds us how grounded the painter was in actual things. An extensive display of his still life works underscores his almost obsessive devotion not just to fruit and crockery, but to a very particular collection of bottles, vases and platters, which come to seem like family members dressed up in costumes for some rustic game of charades. Keep your eye on a green jar with an unfinished terracotta base. When it recurs in the 1893-1894 “Still Life with a Ginger Jar and Eggplants,” its rough bottom half is hidden by a decorously placed melon, which feels like a private joke of some sort, an inner-circle gibe that might reduce a family to giggles, while remaining indecipherable to everyone else.

The philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein famously proposed the idea of a “family resemblance” to think through a persistent philosophical problem, how we know that one thing is like another when no single common feature links them. In fact, there may be multiple, shifting similarities and affinities, which we can’t define or analyze except to note that there is sometimes a family resemblance among things. This is the world that Cézanne seems to live in, where every apple may be radically different from its neighbors, every tree unique in its serpentine dance in the forest shadows, yet all things inarguably very much alike and related to each other in ways that defy easy explication.

The family resemblance idea also captures something essential about how we read paintings and images. Once your mind settles on an interpretation of the visual data, it is almost impossible to unsee. As soon as you say, “he resembles his father,” the father’s face is forever imprinted on his son. As soon as you say, “that’s an apple,” the cluster of brushstrokes on the canvas remain irrefragably an apple. By painting the same things again and again, including his beloved Montagne Sainte-Victoire and the Arc Valley, Cézanne invites us to experience and reexperience that key moment, when the mind issues its declaration of what it sees. If we could somehow extend that moment, savor its tipping point between uncertainty and certainty, we might learn something essential about the world, and our imposition of meaning upon it.

That is, perhaps, why pareidolia is so intoxicating, because it makes us conscious of how meager and how fanciful the evidence we use to resolve the world into meaningful pictures. It also excites us because we can communicate it to others. You may think that cloud looks more like a dinosaur than the Krak des Chevaliers, but once I walk you through my interpretation, you may see a castle in Syria as clearly as I do.

The things represented in Cézanne’s paintings function much more like clouds and pareidolia than they do photographs of actual things. And maybe that’s so obvious it doesn’t bear repeating. But it is exciting to experience it, over and over. Right now, outside my window, the trees were painted by Cézanne, and there’s no way I can unsee that.

Cezanne Through Sept. 5 at the Art Institute of Chicago through Sept. 5. artic.edu.

