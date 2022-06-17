TV crew arrested in House office building, authorities say

Placeholder while article actions load

A television production team in Washington to record a segment for “The Late Show” was “detained” Thursday night in a House of Representatives building, according to a spokeswoman for the show. Seven people were arrested Thursday night in the Longworth House Office Building after a disturbance was reported there, the Capitol Police said Friday in a statement.

The police statement gave no names or affiliations, and a police spokeswoman declined to give details beyond what was in the statement.

According to the statement, officers saw seven people in a sixth-floor hallway at a time when the building was closed to visitors.

The people were part of a group that had been directed by Capitol Police to leave the building earlier in the day, the statement said.

They were charged with unlawful entry, according to the police statement.

A statement from CBS said: “Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was on-site at the Capitol Wednesday and Thursday with a production team to record interviews for a comedy segment” on behalf of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The spokeswoman said the group’s interviews were authorized and prearranged through aides to the members of Congress interviewed.

After leaving an office on the day’s last interview, the spokeswoman said, the production team “stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained” by Capitol Police.

