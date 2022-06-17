Placeholder while article actions load

Mock foliage and actual vegetation dominate the main gallery at Brentwood Arts Exchange, but at the room’s center is a grove not of trees, but of stools. Their purpose is explained by the subtitle to this collaborative exhibition, “Treehouse: A Floralscape for Compassionate Conversation.” Visitors may make their way through the simulated woods to a place to commune.

“Treehouse” was conceived by curator Philippa Hughes, inspired by the words of Indian author and activist Arundhati Roy: “Pandemics have forced humans to break with the past and imagine their world anew.” Hughes enlisted artists Mike Guy, Artemis Herber, Adele Yiseol Kenworthy, Marc Robarge and Miriam Julianna, who worked with Daylen Rivera of Sweet Root Village, a local floral design studio.

The multiple installations are partly divided by the geography of the gallery, but often flow into each other. They’re not identified as the work of specific contributors, although the paintings on cardboard of volcanic landscapes are surely Herber’s work, and the “Tree of Positive Action,” to which gallery-goers are encouraged to add inspiring messages, reprises a previous Robarge piece. Other elements include a ring of ceramic mushrooms; a framework hung with recycled bottles and cans planted with edible seedlings; and branches hung with dozens of origami birds in memory of a trans person who succumbed to complications of AIDS.

The various themes, like the installations themselves, both overlap and diverge. Four walls are painted green, yellow, orange or red in reference to the colors of the Environmental Protection Agency’s air quality index, but “Treehouse’s” message is not primarily ecological. The fabricated forest serves as a place for and a metaphor for human interconnection.

Also simulated, but more realistically, are Sophia McCrocklin’s “Ferns of Dumbarton,” made of sewn Dacron and supported by internal wires. The Writer’s Center exhibition space is big enough for soft sculptures that didn’t fit into McCrocklin’s 2021 show at Glen Echo Park. The largest of the local artist’s fabric ferns are about seven feet high, which is seven to 10 times the plants’ actual size. “[To] convey the importance of the often-overlooked world at our feet, I needed to look up at them,” her statement explains.

The show includes drawings of most of the 16 fern species McCrocklin has documented in Washington’s Dumbarton Oaks Park, a wilder area north of the estate’s formal gardens. These are elegant and precise, but inevitably upstaged by the towering sculptures, which are displayed on backdrops painted with subtle, white-on-white patterns. The sewn ferns are mostly green, but some have brown roots or small yellow spores. Even magnified by 10, the plants appear delicate and mysterious.

Treehouse: A Floralscape for Compassionate Conversation Through June 25 at Brentwood Arts Exchange, 3901 Rhode Island Ave., Brentwood.

Sophia McCrocklin: Ferns of Dumbarton Through June 23 at the Writer’s Center, 4508 Walsh St., Bethesda.

Colby Caldwell

Experimental photographer Colby Caldwell has two interests that might seem incompatible: nature and digital distortion. For his Hemphill Artworks show, “Over & Under,” Caldwell hauled flatbed scanners into the woods to grab close-ups of the forest floor or, less often, panoramas of sky framed by treetops. The bulk of these wax-coated pictures are crisp and detailed, but they’re partly tinted in electric shades of red and pink and punctuated by swipes and swooshes of random pixels. Here and there, traditional nature imagery melts into computer-generated incoherence.

A former Washingtonian who now teaches in North Carolina, Caldwell previously built a whole series of abstract photos from a corrupted photographic computer file. His “Over & Under” images are related to those, but are mostly representational. They peer precisely at clumps of moss, beds of fallen foliage and the surface of a tree stump. Some pictures, such as one of decayed leaves, match organic deterioration to its cyber equivalent. Another photographically slices a tree trunk, as if to reflect the violence done by loggers.

Caldwell’s landscapes are paired with longtime collaborator Bernard Welt’s prose poem, a few snippets of which are printed on the gallery walls. Welt’s text extols “a long walk,” which must be one of the attractions of this work for the scanner-lugging artist. Caldwell communes with the forest as he denatures it, conveying the threat to the natural world in partly mangled images.

Colby Caldwell: Over & Under Through June 25 at Hemphill Artworks, 434 K St. NW.

Kibour and Rose

Makda Kibour and Leslie Rose depict different subjects in different media, but both have an affinity for structure. Kibour’s Touchstone Gallery show, “Tribes,” is inspired by the slender physiques and body adornments of the Indigenous inhabitants of Ethiopia’s isolated Omo Valley. Rose’s “Iron and Steel,” at Washington Printmakers Gallery, portrays mostly metal structures, including bridges, fire escapes and oil derricks. Line work is essential to both artists, although each also deftly uses color.

Kibour is a Virginian who was born in Addis Ababa, far north of the Omo Valley. Inspired by travels in her ancestral homeland, the artist made semiabstract, mixed-media pictures of members of the Surma and Mursi tribes. The palettes of these strongly vertical renderings, often of small groups of people, are characterized by dark reds. The figures are outlined in black or white strokes that sometimes flow or drip, giving spontaneity to the compositions. The results are earthy and tactile, mingling Kibour’s imaginative flourishes with the shapes and hues of traditional body painting.

There’s a similar synergy to Rose’s prints, which use forms cut in wood to embody and emulate metal girders, plates and mechanisms. Although “Tenley Elevator” is just black-on-white, most of the local artist’s pictures are lushly two-toned. Most complicated — in color, subject and implication — is “Azovstal,” which memorializes the iron and steel works in Mariupol where Ukrainian fighters held out against Russian invaders. People never appear in Rose’s portraits of machine-tooled architecture, but “Azovstal” is especially haunted by their absence.

Makda Kibour: Tribes Through July 3 at Touchstone Gallery, 901 New York Ave. NW.

Leslie Rose: Iron and Steel Through June 26 at Washington Printmakers Gallery, 1641 Wisconsin Ave. NW.

