Style Invitational Week 1494: Put it in bee-verse

If I Only Had a Brain — A Heart – The Nerve: Musing With the GOP Three

First: Marjorie Taylor Greene:

I could while away the hours on legislative powers, or helping folks in pain,

And I might not be rootin’ for the folks who are shootin’, if I only had a brain.

I would get to know some new folk, not just a lot of-Q folk — I’d know they were insane;

And I wouldn’t get crazier with a Jewish space . . . lazier if I only had a brain.

Oh I could tell you why . . . Joe Biden won the vote.

I could even introduce a bill of note

And never give a stupid quote!

But my voters love the crazy, so why not just be lazy, not cause my head a strain;

I could lose their affection, and might not win election, if I only had a brain.



Then: Mitch McConnell:

When a man’s an empty vessel, he never needs to wrestle with conscience for his part.

I might start actin’ human, though my downfall would be loomin’, if I only had a heart.

I must cater to the donors, the billionaires and owners, like anyone who’s smart.

I’d become just like Cupid, which would be kind of stupid, if I only had a heart.

Picture me on your TV, my voice all sweet

and slow.

Contradicting what I said a year ago

Hypocrisy? That’s me, you know!

When majorities they muster, I use the filibuster. It’s really quite an art.

I’d turn into a lefty; my remorse would be hefty, if I only had a heart.



And finally, Lindsey Graham:

Yes, it’s sad, believe me, missy, when you’re born to be a sissy, without the vim and verve,

But I could be a hero, not a bootlicking zero, if I only had the nerve.

I’m afraid there’s no denying I’ve given up on trying to protect and to preserve

Our great land’s Constitution — but I’d find a solution, if I only had the nerve.

Oh, I’d be in my stride, I’d give a rousing speech!

Full fidelity to law is what I’d preach —

And bravely vote then to impeach.

I would show that con man Donny a bravery so bonny, no longer would I serve!

I’m well read; I am brainy; I could be a Liz Cheney — If I only had the nerve!

(Michael Stein, Arlington, Va.)