Throughout the 20th century, more than a few radical artists attacked the canvas. They ripped it from the frame, sliced it with a knife, burned holes into it and shot at it, sometimes with paint, sometimes with more lethal ammunition. Canvas became a metaphor for art and society, for the old ways of doing things, for the oppressive, immutable weight of complacency and cruelty woven into so much of the human-made world.

Sam Gilliam didn’t attack the canvas, he liberated it. That distinction was critical to his career, and the affection felt by so many for the artist, who died on Saturday at age 88. Gilliam lived a long life, a productive one, and his artistic adventure was enormously varied and restlessly inventive. But it was work he began making in the mid- to late 1960s, using unstretched, draped canvas for which he is best known, and which secured both his entree and his permanent place in the larger art world. His draped works are ubiquitous, essential to any survey of mid-century abstraction and American art of the 20th century. Anyone who has visited a major art museum has encountered one.

Sometimes they are suspended from the ceiling, like tents of color. Sometimes they hang on the wall, pinned into irregular folds like laundry on a clothesline (a suggestion he resisted). Others look a bit like dresses on the back of an invisible figure retreating into the wall. And yet others turn corners and follow the lines of the architecture, as if they are hiding some living form that is in motion through the space.

Gilliam is credited as the first artist to free the painting from its stretchers, which give it a flat, two-dimensional form, often a square or rectangle. But for decades before Gilliam’s arrival on the scene in the 1960s, artists were interested in the space behind the painting and around it, and in making paintings that had no edges or bounds. Painting as a rectilinear portal on the world, it seemed at the time, belonged to an age of mere illusionism.

Better to make the picture solid black, as Kazimir Malevich did in the years before World War I, focusing viewers on its surface and the paint itself, while simultaneously denying them the pretty view of landscapes or naked women they had been trained to crave.

Other artists cut into the canvas, as Luciano Fontana did to monochrome canvases in the late 1950s. Those slices turned absence — the fissure of nothingness left by the knife — into new kinds of paint, swelling lines of darkness arcing across the picture plane. And they invited restless eyes to ponder what lies behind the canvas, in that silent, empty space we are never meant to see.

But Gilliam’s work wasn’t about denying anyone a view or cutting into the once sacred geometry of the picture. There were no gashes, no knives and no rough treatment of the canvas. It was an offering. He wanted to get the painting into the viewer’s space, to push it out in the world.

“The surface is no longer the final plane of the work,” he said in 1989-1990 interviews with his wife, Annie Gawlak, the D.C. gallerist who survives him. “It is instead a beginning of an advance into the theater of life.”

It was about the hope of a more intense, more immediate, more intimate conversation.

Gilliam was born in 1933 during the Great Depression, in Tupelo, Miss. His success as an artist has to be measured not just by his accomplishments, including being the first African American artist to represent the United States at the Venice Biennale, in 1972. It also has to be measured by the enormous obstacles he overcame.

He was not only a Black artist at a time when there were severely limited opportunities for Black artists to display their work, build careers and be treated with respect as equal contributors by curators, critics, gallerists and collectors. He was also a Black artist who focused on abstraction, resisting pressure from within the African American community to make work that was more explicitly engaged with racism, poverty and inequality. He wasn’t personally disengaged from politics and cited 1968 as a volatile year of revelation and determination (“something was in the air,” he said) that had an influence on his work. But his art channeled urgency into forms that were decidedly different from the more politically demonstrative art of his contemporaries.

Gilliam was also deeply engaged with art history, and it may have seemed to his detractors that what he was doing was precious, insular, even academic. He cited Rembrandt, Murillo, Braque, Picasso and Cézanne as inspirations, and saw himself as continuing the dialogue with the visual world embodied in the work of those artists. He was pushing at, prodding, testing the same questions of vision those painters had explored for centuries.

His work often delights, and that, too, has been a source of criticism, one of the perverse legacies of the 20th-century belief in art as social provocation and revolution.

The delight is often in the ease of the work, especially the draped works, which flow according to curves dictated more by gravity than human intervention. The idea that some of these sculptural paintings or painted sculptures resembled laundry on a line was a clumsy effort to equate them with something less than art. But no one hangs their own laundry recklessly, or without care. Unlike other artists in argument with the canvas, you can say of Gilliam’s work: No canvas was harmed in the making of this painting.

Gilliam built an international career from a home base in Washington, another small miracle of his extraordinary life. His work is everywhere in Washington (and some of his most recent work is now on view at the Hirshhorn). Sometimes it seemed like you couldn’t open a major museum, arts facility or atrium without a Sam Gilliam somewhere in view. Perhaps that suggests a certain poverty of inspiration on the part of people who commission public art. But it also made Gilliam’s work feel like an essential guardian of Washington’s architecture. It is the genial house god of our public space.

Humans supposedly respond to stress with either fight or flight. Perhaps. But they also make art, a third option, full of grace and hope as well as powerful forms of resistance. Sam Gilliam lived through some of the darkest decades of American history, and he died as America seems intent on reanimating the old demons of its tortured history. The delight of Gilliam’s work is that it lives in that third space, between or beyond fight or flight. He made the world more beautiful, which is always revolutionary, no matter whether the canvas is big or small, taut, or hanging loose like a hammock on a summer’s day.

