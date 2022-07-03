Adele says ‘brutal’ backlash followed cancellation of Las Vegas residency

Placeholder while article actions load

LONDON — Adele opened up about the “brutal” backlash and guilt she faced after being forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency this year, saying she “was a shell of a person” in the months that followed her announcement. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In an interview with BBC Radio 4, the singer said that while she stands by her decision to reschedule her January-April stint at Caesars Palace Hotel, the aftermath was gut-wrenching.

“I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment, and I was devastated, and I was frightened about letting them down,” she said, adding that all she could do was “wait it out and grieve.”

In January, Adele took to Instagram just 24 hours before she was due to open the residency, telling her followers that he had no option but to cancel the string of weekend shows — for which fans around the world had booked tickets.

Advertisement

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said as she wiped away tears.

“I’m so sorry, it’s been impossible,” she said, explaining that the production team had been devastated by “delivery delays and covid.”

While many supported the star despite the unexpected announcement, sending heart emoji and uplifting messages, others — especially those who had booked flights from other countries — blasted her for the lack of notice.

“It was horrible,” she recalled in the interview that aired Sunday.

Tickets for the residency had sold for a few hundred dollars to as much as $30,000 on resale sites, Forbes reported last year.

In the apology video, which has been viewed more than 20 million times, Adele said the shows would be rescheduled. On Friday, she told ticket holders the dates would be announced “very, very soon.”

Advertisement

Adele’s remarks to the BBC came amid two huge performances in her hometown of London over the weekend — her first concerts in five years. “Who’s ready for tomorrow!?” the star teased on Instagram ahead of her first show, Friday.

After six years without a new album, Adele returned with “30” in November. The single “Easy on Me” was released in October, swiftly shattering Amazon Music and Spotify records.

She said writing new music had helped her through “the most turbulent” time in her life, including her divorce from Simon Konecki, with whom she has a son, Angelo.

Speaking to the BBC, she said the two remain friends and approached their separation “with grace.”

“Over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life,” Adele said. “There are no issues.”

When asked about the backlash and widespread interest over her weight loss, the star said exercising frequently had helped her focus and provided an outlet as she grappled with her mental health. She said she was aware that some fans felt “betrayed” by her slimmer frame but that it was something she did for herself.

Advertisement

“I felt terrible for some people that felt like other people’s comments meant that they weren’t looking good or that they weren’t beautiful,” she told host Lauren Laverne, adding that comments accusing her of conforming to pressures that women face to be slim didn’t phase her.

“You aren’t holding my hand at night at 4 a.m. when I’m crying my heart out with anxiety and needing a distraction,” she said.

GiftOutline Gift Article