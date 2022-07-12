Emmy nominations 2022: The full updating list

Emmy nominations will be announced Tuesday, and they’re sure to reflect online chatter from the past year: Expected nominees include dramas such as Apple TV Plus’s “Severance” and Showtime’s “ Yellowjackets ,” as well as comedies such as ABC’s “ Abbott Elementary ” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”

Those titles alone constitute a slightly healthier mix of streaming services and more traditional platforms than last year, the latter group’s showing likely to be boosted by critically acclaimed HBO series such as “Barry” and “Succession” (both of which, of course, also stream online). “This Is Us” stars Sterling K. Brown and Mandy Moore are likely to once again make the case for network television in the major acting categories, which will otherwise probably be dominated by performances from streaming originals.