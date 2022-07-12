Emmy nominations 2022: The full updating list

Emmy nominations will be announced Tuesday, and they’re sure to reflect online chatter from the past year: Expected nominees include dramas such as Apple TV Plus’s “Severance” and Showtime’s “Yellowjackets,” as well as comedies such as ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”
But it’s “Squid Game” that has a chance to make history. The blockbuster Netflix could become the first non-English-language series to be nominated for best drama.
Will your favorite show be recognized? Stay tuned as this post updates with the nominees announced by J.B. Smoove of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Melissa Fumero of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy. The 74th Emmy Awards will air Monday, Sept. 12, on NBC.
Read on for a list of the 2022 nominees.
Outstanding drama series
“Better Call Saul” (AMC)
“Ozark”(Netflix)
“Severance” (Apple TV Plus)
“Squid Game” (Netflix)
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
“Succession” (HBO)
“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
“Euphoria” (HBO)
Outstanding comedy series
“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
“Barry” (HBO)
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)
“Hacks” (HBO Max)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
“What We Do In the Shadows” (FX)
Outstanding variety talk series
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)
“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)
Outstanding reality-competition program
“The Amazing Race” (CBS)
“Nailed It!” (Netflix)
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Logo/VH1)
“Top Chef” (Bravo)
“The Voice” (NBC)
“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
Issa Rae, “Insecure” (HBO)
Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max)
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)
Elle Fanning, “The Great” (Hulu)
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)
Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” (Hulu)
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or a movie
Colin Firth, “The Staircase” (HBO)
Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven” (Hulu)
Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage” (HBO)
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” (Hulu)
Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven” (HBO Max)
Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a movie
Toni Collette, “The Staircase” (HBO Max)
Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)
Lily James, “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)
Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (FX)
Margaret Qualley, “Maid” (Netflix)
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” (Hulu)
Outstanding limited series
“Dopesick” (Hulu)
“The Dropout” (Hulu)
“The White Lotus” (HBO)
“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)
“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Laura Linney, “Ozark” (Netflix)
Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO)
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (AMC)Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” (AMC)
Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)
Brian Cox, “Succession” (HBO)
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
Adam Scott, “Severance” (Apple TV Plus)
Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO)