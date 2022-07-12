The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Emmy nominations 2022: The full updating list

By
, 
, 
and 
 
Updated July 12, 2022 at 11:44 a.m. EDT|Published July 12, 2022 at 11:20 a.m. EDT
The Television Academy announces the 2022 Emmy nominees in Los Angeles on July 12. (Video: The Washington Post)
Emmy nominations will be announced Tuesday, and they’re sure to reflect online chatter from the past year: Expected nominees include dramas such as Apple TV Plus’s “Severance” and Showtime’s “Yellowjackets,” as well as comedies such as ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”

Those titles alone constitute a slightly healthier mix of streaming services and more traditional platforms than last year, the latter group’s showing likely to be boosted by critically acclaimed HBO series such as “Barry” and “Succession” (both of which, of course, also stream online). “This Is Us” stars Sterling K. Brown and Mandy Moore are likely to once again make the case for network television in the major acting categories, which will otherwise probably be dominated by performances from streaming originals.

But it’s “Squid Game” that has a chance to make history. The blockbuster Netflix could become the first non-English-language series to be nominated for best drama.

Will your favorite show be recognized? Stay tuned as this post updates with the nominees announced by J.B. Smoove of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Melissa Fumero of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy. The 74th Emmy Awards will air Monday, Sept. 12, on NBC.

Read on for a list of the 2022 nominees.

Outstanding drama series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Ozark”(Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV Plus)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

Outstanding comedy series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

“What We Do In the Shadows” (FX)

Outstanding variety talk series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Outstanding reality-competition program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Logo/VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Issa Rae, “Insecure” (HBO)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Elle Fanning, “The Great” (Hulu)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)

Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” (Hulu)

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or a movie

Colin Firth, “The Staircase” (HBO)

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven” (Hulu)

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage” (HBO)

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a movie

Toni Collette, “The Staircase” (HBO Max)

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (FX)

Margaret Qualley, “Maid” (Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” (Hulu)

Outstanding limited series

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Laura Linney, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO)

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (AMC)Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” (AMC)

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Brian Cox, “Succession” (HBO)

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Adam Scott, “Severance” (Apple TV Plus)

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO)

