Shooter disrupts Craig Robinson show in North Carolina

“I’m performing at the Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina. There was an active shooter in the comedy club,” Robinson said in an Instagram video, which he posted from a concert by Big Time Rush, while the pop band played “Halfway There.” The band was performing at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, which is near the Comedy Zone. “Again, there’s an active shooter at the club I was at, so we had to run over here to this concert.”