Shooter disrupts Craig Robinson show in North Carolina

Comedian Craig Robinson was forced to flee a Charlotte comedy club where he was scheduled to perform on Saturday night after a man opened fire in the club.
“Big Time Rush to the rescue,” he joked.
A spokesperson with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told The Washington Post that police arrived at the club at approximately 9:15 p.m. Several patrons told them the unnamed male gunman “pointed a firearm at them and made threats of bodily harm.” He also discharged his weapon, though no one was injured. Police took a suspect into custody. Although they have not released the suspect’s name, they did say he has a prior felony conviction.
“I’m cool. I’m safe. It was just wild. I was in the green room and they were like, ‘Everybody get out,’ ” said “The Office” star. “It was wild. It was a moment for sure.”
Robinson has not responded to The Post’s request for comment. A police statement said more information about the shooting would be released later, but did not specify when.