The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra announced on Thursday its appointment of 29-year-old Jonathon Heyward as the orchestra's music director, concluding an extensive search that commenced following the exit last August of its longtime director, Marin Alsop. (In an email, Alsop wrote that she is "Thrilled for Jonathon — thrilled for Baltimore!") If conductor Marin Alsop's done it, it's probably because someone told her she couldn't Heyward, a 29-year-old Charleston, S.C., native who currently serves as chief conductor for the Herford, Germany-based Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie, will be the BSO's 13th music director, and the first person of color to lead the 106-year-old orchestra. His five-year tenure will commence with the 2023-2024 season, though he will serve as music director designate for the forthcoming season, leading two weeks of programming in May of 2023.

Mark Hanson, named CEO of the orchestra in April after tenures leading the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra and the Houston Symphony Orchestra, heralded the selection of Heyward — unanimous among a search committee made up of BSO musicians, staff and community members — as “incredibly inspirational and aspirational” in a statement.

“We are inspired by his artistry, passion, and vision for the BSO, as well as for what his appointment means for budding musicians who will see themselves better reflected in such a position of artistic prominence,” Hanson wrote. “At the same time, he is a star on the rise, and his vibrant talent, bold programming, and fervent commitment to community engagement will continue to grow our relationship with the many communities across Maryland.”

The BSO has made its search for a new conductor something of a public affair, with a string of guest conductors stepping in to lead the orchestra over the course of its past two seasons, a presumable short list that included Heyward, Rune Bergmann, Robert Trevino, Kevin John Edusei, Peter Oundjian, Kwamé Ryan, Matthias Pintscher and Christian Reif.

Heyward made his debut in March of this year, leading a program that included Hannah Kendall’s “The Spark Catchers,” a run through Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with British pianist Benjamin Grosvenor, and the BSO premiere of Shostakovich’s 15th symphony — a performance described by percussionist and Players’ Committee Chair Brian Prechtl as “magic.”

“Jonathon’s unique programming, strong communication skills, and ability to push the orchestra with new ideas demonstrated some of the most important musical traits we’ve been looking for in a music director,” Prechtl wrote in a statement.

Heyward has also previously been featured in the BSO’s ongoing digital series “BSO Sessions.”

Originally trained as a cellist starting at the age of 10, Heyward embarked shortly thereafter on his conducting life, when a substitute teacher pulled his name from a hat to lead his school’s orchestra. He has previously served as assistant conductor of the Manchester, England-based Hallé Orchestra, and has made well-received appearances Stateside with the Atlanta, Detroit and San Diego symphony orchestras, with forthcoming debuts in Houston and St. Louis. Heyward made his Wolf Trap debut this month leading the National Symphony Orchestra in a program of Beethoven, Bologne and NSO composer-in-residence, Carlos Simon.

“The Baltimore Symphony’s irresistible artistry, energy, and optimism were clear to me from the first moment we rehearsed together earlier this year,” Heyward wrote in his own statement. “We shared a special chemistry then and in the concerts we have given since. I look forward to seeing where that can take us in the years ahead.”

