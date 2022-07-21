Style Invitational Week 1498: Vs. is for verses

Brose (II) While backpacking through Scotland, a rich obnoxious fop Had run out of his trail mix, so he went into a shop. The keeper boiled water and he poured it over top Of plain, unsweetened oatmeal and the tourist flipped his mop. “What’s this rot supposed to be?” “It’s brose; just let it sop While you’re hiking; it’ll mix and you can eat it when you stop.” He bought some and then later, as he choked down every drop, He learned a brose by any name is still a bag of slop! (Jon Gearhart, Des Moines) Brose (III) Said the Edinburgh witch, “I suppose Using college boys’ fingers and toes In my porridge of oats Adds some tasty grace notes, And I’ll call it Fraternity Brose.” (Kevin Dopart) Golilla (go-LEE-yuh), a ruff-like collar worn by Spanish officials in the Renaissance A nonbeliever, Juan Garcia, Fixates on the white golilla, Knows the man’s a magistrate, And steels himself to learn his fate. It’s Torquemada, he’s been told, Who’s here to damn him to perdition. Sadly, no one — young or old — Expects the Spanish Inquisition. (Chris Doyle) Argillaceous (ar-gi-lacious), claylike “He’s dead, Jim,” stated Bones, in direct, plain-spoken tones, Which Enterprising crewfolk thought ungracious: “This pronouncement, made so often — can we find a way to soften? “Say, ‘Captain Kirk, our ensign’s argillaceous.’” (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.) Dasypodid (da-SIP-odid), relating to armadillos A dashing young dasypodid was setting out one day To make his way across the road and pass the time away. This armadillo hit a snag, so he did not get far; He met his alter ego on the road: an armored car. (Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.) Dasypodid (II) There once was a king who revered armadillos; They featured in tapestries, portraits and pillows. He wished that his knights for the battle would thirst, But his “brave” cavaliers were, quite simply, The Worst. On tournament day, to the king’s great chagrin, Each one left his hauberk behind at the inn. Fed up and enraged, the king angrily chid, “Wear your armor all day, like the dasypodid!” (Sarah Walsh, Rockville, Md.) Chorine (koreen), old-time chorus girl A Parisian chorine can recall Being cautioned: “No leaning, stand tall! When you kick, stay erect So your legs will project. In the cancan, you can’t cant at all!” (Chris Doyle) Cacoepy, mispronunciation (the word itself may be pronounced ka-CO-pee, as in the first poem below, or kaka-WEH-pee, as in the second) While her name doesn’t rhyme with “impala,” Some, on purpose, will call her “ka-MAL-a.” Most regard that as dopey, But the ploy of cacoepy Sure makes many a MAGA type holla. (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.) Cacoepy (II) You munch on “sherbert” or a “crape”? Your blunders are horrific. Mischieviously you excape! Oh, I could get pacific. “Your cacoepic point is mute! Relax! It’s Febyuary!” You’ll find me in the bridal suit Committing harry-carry. (Duncan Stevens) Lipofuscin (lip-oh-FUSS-in), pigments found in internal cells, associated with aging Is your hair going gray? Don’t you fret. It turns out that, the older you get, As your cells turn to Jell-O, Lipofuscin (brown-yellow) Makes your insides more blond and brunette. (Melissa Balmain) Mercator projection: a world map that exaggerates the size of lands near the poles My lawmaker colleagues, you see on this globe How the ice caps have shrunk; a correction Is urgently needed. Instead of a globe We should use a Mercator projection. (Coleman Glenn, Huntingdon Valley, Pa.) Ostreger, a keeper of goshawks He’s the one with a bird in the hand Not the one with a head in the sand. (Kevin Dopart) Torrefaction, roasting with fire or intense heat When I’m trying to style my hair And my Airwrap breaks as the heat goes out blowing nothing but lukewarm air Flatt’ning out my thoroughly drenched Mohawk As they laugh at me out on the boardwalk ... I can’t get no torrefaction I can’t get no frizz redaction and I dry and I dry and I dry and I dry ….(Frank Mann, Washington)