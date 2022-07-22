Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

America’s great museums groan with the sculptures of Auguste Rodin, the French artist who, more powerfully than anyone since Michelangelo, dramatized our struggle with our physical, sexual natures. Plunging us deep into the mystery of mortality and into the bliss and torment of our erotic drives, Rodin’s work suggests the countless ways in which instinctual life is clogged up by the brain.

But we shouldn’t take Rodin’s ubiquity in America for granted. It so easily could have gone the other way.

This summer, Rodin is the subject of a major show at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Mass. The exhibition, “Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern,” organized by visiting curator Antoinette Le Normand-Romain, focuses on the American reception of Rodin.

During his lifetime (1840-1917) many of his works were considered too in-your-face, too sexed-up to speak about in polite American company. That early prudishness proved surprisingly resilient in the 20th century. When a leading Boston collector gave the MFA Boston a bronze of Rodin’s “Iris, Messenger of the Gods” — a headless, one-armed female figure with her legs spread — the work was deemed unexhibitable, consigned to storage and later deaccessioned.

That was in 1953, by which time Rodin’s reputation in America was pretty much underwater after a couple of decades of neglect. So no one cared that a major museum, embarrassed by a dearth of fig leaves, was selling his works.

Advertisement

But the very next year, New York’s Museum of Modern Art was gifted a large bronze version of Rodin’s “Monument to Balzac” in memory of the art dealer Curt Valentin. The museum’s director, Alfred Barr, described the work — which Rodin himself had called “the result of my entire life” — as one of the greatest sculptures in the history of Western art. From that point on, everything began to change.

Rodin finally came into focus as the genius and innovator that he was, an artist whose processes, strategies and expressive prowess linked him more with 20th-century sensibilities and methods than with the greats who preceded him. By 1981, his work was so popular that the National Gallery of Art’s exhibition “Rodin Rediscovered” was mobbed. More than a million people saw the show, which had to be extended by three months.

The Clark exhibition has all the greatest hits, with versions of “The Thinker,” “Monument to Balzac,” “The Prodigal Son,” “Iris” and “The Kiss.” There are works in bronze, marble, terracotta and plaster, and one remarkable mask of Rodin’s lifelong partner, Rose Beuret, in pate de verre (a paste of ground glass brushed into a mold and then fired).

The show also boasts a single sculpture by his student and lover, the formidable Camille Claudel, and dozens of Rodin’s drawings, which in quantity (about 9,000) equal his sculptural production. These drawings — some of them made without looking at the page, others made with glue and scissors — are full of experimental zest and a propulsive, fluttery energy.

Advertisement

As his career progressed, Rodin was less and less interested in the idea of “finish.” He preferred to think his work was in a state of constant evolution. His figures’ poses were potentially infinite and always in flux, like the rolling, non-hierarchic movements of a gesturing hand.

He didn’t try to conceal his processes. He left the seams of his plasters in place so they remained visible in subsequent bronze casts. In the case of his marble works, which were carved not by Rodin himself but by expert carvers copying his clay or plaster models, he insisted that large parts remain rough and formless, in the manner of late Michelangelo.

Anticipating the strategy of assemblage that came to dominate sculpture in the 20th century, Rodin stockpiled work in his studio so he could recombine figures and amputate body parts to create new works as the whim suited him. He wanted to honor both the coming-into-being of his works, before they took on any “final form,” and suggest their afterlife.

The show’s catalogue, with essays by (among others) Le Normand-Romain, Laure de Margerie, Christina Buley-Uribe and Véronique Mattiussi, is a trove of information. Le Normand-Romain reminds us that Rodin’s American afterlife has often been tied to violence and mortality. In 1970, Vietnam War protesters used dynamite to blow up a version of “The Thinker” in Cleveland. And in 2001, many Rodin sculptures were found in the wreckage of New York’s World Trade Center. (The financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald reportedly had a gallery on the 105th floor of the North Tower with about 300 of them.) In both cases, the broken and recovered fragments were not repaired but left as they were, just as one suspects Rodin would have wanted.

When you look at the rippling musculature of a figure by Rodin — at the astonishing torso of “The Prodigal Son,” for instance — you are looking not only at a rendering of human anatomy, but also at the traces of someone touching and shaping that anatomy. This is true for all sculptors who model figures, but it is especially true of Rodin, who wanted us to perceive his touch, to make it and the emotions it arouses synonymous with the sculpture. So his work (and this is particularly true of his bronzes and plasters) is always implying the intimate pressure of a second presence, someone other than the model.

Rodin never visited America. But beginning in the 1890s, he seduced its art lovers — and not always just figuratively. He had help from a fascinating cast of fellow artists (some of them students and/or lovers), collectors, dancers and museum curators. The two key figures were Truman H. Bartlett, an American sculptor who published 10 influential articles on Rodin in a Boston magazine after interviewing the sculptor in Paris in 1887-1888, and Claire Coudert, the daughter of a New York lawyer of French background.

Advertisement

Coudert, who was married to the Duc de Choiseul, met Rodin in London in 1904. The sculptor was about 25 years her senior but they became lovers in 1906. Coudert used her formidable social skills and extensive address book to promote Rodin’s market in America, raising his prices and generally sharpening his image. When the relationship was over, her work had had its effect, and Rodin’s reputation appeared secure.

Other important figures who played their part included Loie Fuller, the actor and modern dance pioneer who organized Rodin exhibitions and acted for a while as his unofficial agent; the photographers Alfred Stieglitz and Edward Steichen; the San Francisco sugar heiress and art collector Alma de Bretteville Spreckels; and the New Yorker Katherine Seney Simpson.

Eugene Meyer, the future owner of The Washington Post, ordered a marble version of an 1888 model of “The Sphinx,” a woman leaning forward with an upturned head. His wife, Agnes Ernst Meyer, a journalist who loved modern art, had met Rodin in 1909 while studying at the Sorbonne in Paris. They became friendly. There was genuine warmth between them, but she had to rebuff Rodin’s advances more than once. “The Sphinx” was duly carved and sent to New York. It was waiting for the Meyers when they returned from their honeymoon.

Advertisement

“I wish to send … greetings to all my friends in America,” Rodin once wrote, “and to express my profound gratitude for their sympathetic appreciation of my art; it has been a great encouragement to me. I sincerely admire your young country, which possesses a veritable thirst for the beautiful, and which will in time grasp and comprehend all that is greatest in art.”

If you smell a bit of condescension here, you’re no doubt right. French assumptions of cultural superiority can be insufferable. But Rodin was trying to remind those who found his work ugly, rough and uncomfortably explicit that there is more to great art than beauty, fluency and grace. He knew his work’s continued good reception depended on people recognizing that great art might also be ugly, thwarted and blocked.

Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern Through Sept. 18 at the Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, Mass. clarkart.edu.

GiftOutline Gift Article