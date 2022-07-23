Philadelphia-based singer-songwriter Shamir donned horns and hoofs, evoking the goat-headed occult figure Baphomet, on the cover of his latest album, “Heterosexuality.”
Art has contended with the inhuman other for centuries, from Medusa to the Babadook.
But more interpretations are exploring monstrousness as the site of exile and marginalization — not a specter to be feared but a space to challenge norms upheld by violent structures.
“Heterosexuality” reflects the frustration and constricting darkness of just existing in a racist, cis-hetero-patriarchal world that makes survival grim. Shamir’s artistry, centering his incandescent vocals that brandish pointed lyrics, and production from fellow Philly-based musician Hollow Comet (Isaac Eiger) keep the exploration focused and cathartic.
Shamir’s clarion voice has guided the Las Vegas-raised experimental musician through many transformations since 2014. His debut dance single, “On the Regular,” garnered critical attention, and his 2015 debut album geared him toward an electro-pop sonic path. But Shamir didn’t want to be restricted to one sound. His label, XL Recordings, then dropped him in 2017, opening him to self-release lo-fi, shoegaze and post-punk albums.
His seventh album, a self-titled released in 2020, created in a studio under social-distancing protocols, infuses his guitar-heavy melodies with country storytelling and pop playfulness, a crystallization of vision that has bled into his latest album.
Onstage, Shamir glowed as he set his distinct countertenor voice ablaze against the cool stage lights. Stripped of its looming synths, “Cisgender” took a more brooding, electrified tone in a swirl of hammering drums, blistering guitar and intrepid bass. Shamir’s voice soared above the embers, glinting in the light.
For the closing song, “Nuclear,” Shamir stripped down to a wistful guitar and bare tambourine rhythms, his voice evoking wrinkled taffeta as he offered a more gossamer live rendition compared to the jaunty studio version. It was time to shake off the day and rest.
As Ocean Vuong’s “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” notes: “To be a monster is to be a hybrid signal, a lighthouse: both shelter and warning at once.”