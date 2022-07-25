‘Goodfellas’ actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Paul Sorvino, the cop and crook of stage and screen best known for his roles in projects such as “Goodfellas” and “Law & Order,” died Monday at age 83. Sorvino died at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., according to his publicist, Roger Neal. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sorvino had fallen ill Sunday night while in Jacksonville, Fla., with his wife, Dee Dee Sorvino. She took the actor to the nearby Mayo Clinic, where he died Monday morning. The cause of death was not disclosed. “We were all taken by surprise,” Neal said.

“Our hearts are broken,” Dee Dee Sorvino said in a statement. "There will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage.”

Throughout his career, Sorvino was an imposing presence on film and stage. He started on Broadway, where he received a Tony nomination for his role in “That Championship Season,” before taking the film industry by storm in the 1970s. He starred alongside Al Pacino in “The Panic in Needle Park,” James Caan in “The Gambler,” and worked with Carl Reiner on “Where’s Poppa” and “Oh, God!.” Working consistently through the ’80s, Sorvino once again hit stardom with his role as Henry Kissinger in “Nixon” in 1995 and Fulgencio Capulet in Baz Luhrmann’s “Romeo + Juliet.”

But his most iconic roles were Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and NYPD sergeant Phil Cerreta on two seasons of “Law & Order.”

Sorvino has three children with his first wife, Lorraine Davis, including Academy Award-winning actress Mira Sorvino, who took to Twitter after her father’s death was announced.

“My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over," she wrote Monday. "He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”

