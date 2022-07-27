Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings named permanent ‘Jeopardy!’ hosts

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The search for Alex Trebek’s successor as “Jeopardy!” host is officially over: Sony Pictures Television announced Wednesday that Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, who split hosting duties throughout the past season, have each closed and signed deals to become a permanent host of the show going forward. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight According to a statement from executive producer Michael Davies, viewership numbers were up with Bialik and Jennings as hosts; more than 27 million viewers tuned in each week. “When you consider that almost every other show in broadcast television and syndication is declining, this has been a quite remarkable season: we’re the most-watched entertainment show on all of television," Davies wrote.

Jennings is set to host from September’s Season 39 premiere through December, during which time Bialik will host “Celebrity Jeopardy!” on ABC. She will take over for Jennings beginning in January. Both will host additional “Jeopardy!” content as well: the first-ever Second Chance competition and the Tournament of Champions for Jennings, and “Jeopardy! National College Championship” and other new tournaments for Bialik.

“We know you value consistency, so we will not flip flop the hosts constantly and will keep you informed about the hosting schedule,” Davies stated, adding that Bialik and Jennings “have both been a joy to work with.”

Bialik and Jennings were announced as temporary “Jeopardy!” hosts in September after former executive producer Mike Richards stepped down in response to controversy over his past offensive comments.

