Will Smith issues new apology for Chris Rock slap: ‘I am deeply remorseful.’

Finally, some answers to the slap heard across the world. On Friday morning, Will Smith released a brief video answering some questions about slapping Chris Rock during the Academy Awards. The incident tarnished Smith’s Hollywood Golden Boy image (perhaps forever), led to his decade long ban from the Academy and sparked a serious conversation about what role violence has, if any, in public displays of anger.

“Disappointing people is my central trauma," said Smith, facing the camera. "I hate when I let people down. It hurts.”

In the five minute YouTube video, Smith addressed frequent questions he received after the incident. Did Jada tell him to do it? No. Why didn’t he apologize to Rock during his acceptance speech just moments later? It was “a blur.”

During the Oscars, Rock took the stage to present the winner of the documentary feature category, but started with a joke. Targeting Jada Pinkett Smith closely cropped head which may have been a result of her struggles with alopecia, he said, “Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it.” Smith, then strode up to the stage, slapped Rock across the face before returning to his seat where he repeatedly yelled: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f---ing mouth.”

While Smith offered an apology on social media shortly after the event, Rock has largely stayed silent — until a stand-up event in New Jersey just five days ago .

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock said, according to Us Weekly. Then, during a sketch about people being overly sensitive and playing the victim, Rock told the audience that he’s “not a victim.” In fact, he “shook" it off and returned to work. He doesn’t "go to the hospital for a papercut.”

Smith also apologized to Rock’s mother, Rosalia Rock, who said during a television interview that, “when [Smith] slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me.”

But according to Smith, Rock still isn’t ready for a face-to-face apology.

“I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out,” Smith said. “So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

