Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Despite the dark clouds that blanketed the night sky above FedEx Field on Saturday, a moon shone bright and full, suspended above the crowd, with a constellation of smartphone lights winking across the stadium. The brightest star, the Weeknd, emerged onstage and rose to the top of a hazy reproduction of the Toronto skyline.

Pulsing stage lights kept pace with the wall of gleaming synths surrounding the 32-year-old multihyphenate as he opened with the plaintive “Alone Again” off his character-driven 2020 album, “After Hours.” He wore a plastic mask, yet his marble-smooth vocals sculpted timeless idols to desire, desperation and alienation.

Just last year, the Weeknd celebrated the 10th anniversary of his influential debut mixtape, “House of Balloons” — with its brooding bass lines and despondent lyrics — marking the start of his impact on contemporary R&B and pop music.

In 2012, Abel Tesfaye, a.k.a. the Weeknd, inked a deal with Republic Records and went on to compile his first three mixtapes into a single album, “Trilogy.” His first studio album, 2013’s “Kiss Land,” felt less like a debut and more like the liminal space of an expanding soundscape — a muddled, darkwave exploration reaching for something more. His blockbuster second album, 2015’s “Beauty Behind the Madness,” debuted at No. 1 with era-defining hits such as “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills.” With “Starboy” (2016), he developed a more distinct stage persona with clear visual and sonic direction. It crystallized with the 2019 hit “Blinding Lights,” the “After Hours” single and its dizzying exhale of ’80s-inspired synths and athletic vocals.

Advertisement

As his musical palette grows, so, too, do the Weeknd’s cinematic leanings. It was fitting that his sold-out show felt full-screen theatrical, casting himself as the leading man and ominously veiled background dancers as a sort of Greek chorus that haunts his journey. His stage evoked the movie poster from “Metropolis.”

With the Weeknd’s energy and magnetism, the nearly two-hour set felt well-paced. The flames that shot out from the side of the stage added a Dante’s “Inferno” feel to “The Hills.” A seamless transition from slinky (“Out of Time”) to sparkling (“I Feel It Coming”) kept the grooving nonstop and euphoric. Closing with “Blinding Lights” (as beams of light pierced the clouds and the provided wrist lights in the audience blinked) the Weeknd glistened through it all.

GiftOutline Gift Article