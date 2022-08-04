‘The View’ adds Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro as new co-hosts

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“The View” announced Thursday morning that Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro will be joining the ABC talk show’s panel as co-hosts, adding two conservative perspectives to the mix. In a news release describing Farah Griffin as “in the conservative seat,” executive producer Brian Teta said she “is willing to share her unique political experience and brings a strong conservative perspective while holding her own in tough debates with her co-hosts and guests on both sides of the aisle.”

While introducing Farah Griffin’s permanent role on the show, moderator Whoopi Goldberg referenced program creator Barbara Walters’s original intention for “different views [to be] represented at this table.” Farah Griffin “understands what it’s like to be in the hot seat,” Goldberg continued.

Farah Griffin, who once wrote for a far-right conspiracy website and worked for congressmen including Mark Meadows, is best known for having worked in the Trump administration — first as press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence and later as the White House director of strategic communications. She resigned soon after the 2020 election, has testified with the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 and, during one of her nearly 30 visits to “The View,” said she does not want Trump to be president again.

“The last couple of years have been quite turbulent for me,” Farah Griffin said on Thursday’s episode, adding that she is “proud to have found my voice” after serving as a spokesperson for so long.

Navarro, who became a fan favorite while serving on “The View” as a regular guest host, noted on-air that “we’re finally putting a ring on it and making it official.” Though she was made a permanent co-host, she will not appear in every episode. She cited “other work commitments” as the reason for this, likely referencing her role as a political commentator on CNN and Telemundo programming.

While a vocal Trump critic, Navarro still identifies as a Republican and confirmed as much on a November episode: “I’m not going to let a guy who was a Democrat, an Independent — who became a Republican just a few years ago — kick me out. I’m not going to be kicked out by a person that has no ideology, no principles and no convictions,” she said after insisting Trump be held accountable for his actions on Jan. 6.

Farah Griffin and Navarro will bring conservative commentary back to “The View” after polarizing co-host Meghan McCain’s high-profile, tense exit last year. McCain, the daughter of the late Republican senator John McCain, often sparred with the others over politics and alleged in her recent memoir, “Bad Republican,” that the atmosphere of the show “breeds drama.”

“It felt like the co-hosts and staff only knew one Republican — me — and took out all their anger on me, even though I didn’t even vote for Trump,” McCain wrote. “It was hard for me to understand.”

In the news release, Teta acknowledged that producers “promised to take a little time to fill the seat” before landing on Farah Griffin. She and Navarro will join Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines beginning with Season 26, which kicks off in September.

