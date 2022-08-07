Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the mythology goes, Charli XCX began her career at just 14 years old, performing at East London raves on the strength of songs she released on MySpace. On Saturday night at a sold-out Anthem, she returned to her roots and served as master of ceremonies and house mother for a pop-rave extravaganza.

The singer-songwriter, who just turned 30 a few days ago, has seen her career take its fair share of twists and turns over the past decade. Across albums and mixtapes, she’s worked to evolve and expand the sound of modern pop, from icy, synthy balladry to hip-hop-inflected bangers to the extreme, avant hyperpop style that she helped crystallize.

A prolific writer, she has penned hits for the likes of Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello, but her own output has often been too outré for charts and mainstream audiences. She may never be a household name, but Charli has steadily built a rabid fan base, including a generation of musicians that see her as a guiding light. To paraphrase that old quote about the Velvet Underground, her albums may only sell a few thousand copies, but everyone who downloaded them launched a SoundCloud.

In the same way she has resisted contorting her music to fit sanded-down streaming algorithms, Charli has entered her own poptastic realm in concert, which she showcased during the final date of her U.S. tour in support of this year’s “Crash.”

Accompanied by two sashaying, vogueing background dancers, Charli dazzled with skin-baring costumes and body-rolling choreography that competed for attention with a digital screen saver video screen and ear-ringing audio attack: sensory overload for the attention-deficit generation.

Not content to reproduce numbers from her album and fan-favorites from her back catalogue, Charli tweaked tracks to make dance songs even dancier and freak-outs even freakier. The breakbeats on “Move Me” were more intense; the bass line on “Baby” was dragged out into a sinister intro. And apart from the downtempo duo of “Every Rule,” which plays like a Britney B-side, and the deconstructed trance anthem “Party 4 U,” the entire set was a supercharged dance party that kept climaxing: The adrenalized nostalgia of “Show Me Love”-sampling “Used to Know Me” and “TRL” tribute “1999” were followed by soundtrack hit “Boom Clap” and Nintendo-core “Boys.” (She dedicated that last one to “all the gay boys in the crowd” and the audience roared in recognition.)

Charli kicked off a five-song encore with “Vroom Vroom,” the most revved-up hyperpop in her arsenal. She let the background track do the work, running back and forth across the stage to the lyrics, “Those slugs know they can’t catch me,” seemingly fully aware that her haters and imitators in pop can’t catch up.

