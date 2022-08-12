Salman Rushdie attacked onstage at literary festival in New York

Author Salman Rushdie was attacked at a speaking event in Chautauqua, N.Y., on Friday by a man who stormed the stage and began attacking the writer, apparently either stabbing or punching him.
Since the 1980s, Rushdie’s writing has led to death threats from Iran, which has offered a $3 million reward for anyone who kills him.
According to witnesses at the scene, Rushdie fell through a barrier to the stage and was seen with blood on his hands. The audience tackled the attacker. Rushdie was then treated onstage following the assault.
Rushdie was scheduled to speak with Henry Reese at the Chautauqua Institution’s summer literary festival which draws some of the world’s most prominent authors, politicians and scientists to speak to thousands of guests.
