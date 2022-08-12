Salman Rushdie attacked onstage at literary festival in New York

Placeholder while article actions load

Author Salman Rushdie was attacked at a speaking event in Chautauqua, N.Y., on Friday by a man who stormed the stage and began attacking the writer, apparently either stabbing or punching him. Multiple police agencies, including the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, and a medical team were still on the scene of the attack as of shortly before noon, treating it as an active investigation. More information was not immediately available.

Since the 1980s, Rushdie’s writing has led to death threats from Iran, which has offered a $3 million reward for anyone who kills him.

People rushed to help author Salman Rushdie after he was attacked in New York at the Chautauqua Institution before his scheduled speech on Aug. 12. (Video: Sam Peters)

According to witnesses at the scene, Rushdie fell through a barrier to the stage and was seen with blood on his hands. The audience tackled the attacker. Rushdie was then treated onstage following the assault.

Rushdie was scheduled to speak with Henry Reese at the Chautauqua Institution’s summer literary festival which draws some of the world’s most prominent authors, politicians and scientists to speak to thousands of guests.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

