Singer Michelle Branch is arrested, charged with domestic assault

Branch, 39, admitted to slapping her ex-husband Patrick Carney, 42, in the face “one to two times” after police were called to their home for a possible domestic disturbance early Thursday morning, according to Nashville court documents.

The arrest came shortly after Branch announced her divorce from Carney, her husband of three years and drummer for the Black Keys. Branch and Carney have two children, Rhys James and Willie Jacquet.

Branch is well known for her early 2000s albums “The Spirit Room” and “Hotel Paper.” She won a Grammy for best pop collaboration with vocals in 2003 for rock band Santana’s song “The Game of Love.” She was also nominated for three other Grammys for best new artist in that same year, the rock song “Are You Happy Now?” in 2004 and “Leave the Pieces” with country artist Jessica Harp in 2007.