Singer Michelle Branch is arrested, charged with domestic assault

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Michelle Branch was arrested and charged with domestic assault Thursday, Nashville police said.
The arrest came shortly after Branch announced her divorce from Carney, her husband of three years and drummer for the Black Keys. Branch and Carney have two children, Rhys James and Willie Jacquet.
Branch’s bond was set at $1,000, according to court records.
Branch is well known for her early 2000s albums “The Spirit Room” and “Hotel Paper.” She won a Grammy for best pop collaboration with vocals in 2003 for rock band Santana’s song “The Game of Love.” She was also nominated for three other Grammys for best new artist in that same year, the rock song “Are You Happy Now?” in 2004 and “Leave the Pieces” with country artist Jessica Harp in 2007.
Representatives for Branch could not immediately be reached for comment.