Once a satire of the abortion divide, ‘Citizen Ruth’ now has a ‘devastating’ relevance

Placeholder while article actions load

The texts and emails began a few months ago after a leaked Supreme Court decision appeared to signal the impending end of Roe v. Wade. After the court confirmed its stunning reversal of abortion rights in June, director Alexander Payne says calls for his 1996 film “Citizen Ruth” to be rereleased or given a sequel have only intensified.

“Citizen Ruth” was Payne’s feature directorial debut — predating the critically acclaimed “Election” by three years — and starred Laura Dern as the titular Ruth, a pregnant woman whose struggles with drug addiction and homelessness lead her to become a pawn in the abortion debate.

Payne never imagined the satire, which he co-wrote with frequent collaborator Jim Taylor, would be relevant three decades after it premiered to mostly positive reviews (and some controversy). “I can’t believe people even remember the movie,” Payne said in a phone call last month, let alone “see it as prescient or, sadly, still relevant.”

Advertisement

The renewed relevance of the film is “absolutely devastating” to Dern. She was marching with her teenage daughter and Planned Parenthood the week before the official reversal came down, and felt “presumptive that no Supreme Court and no justice could ever overturn that decision and do something so archaic and shocking,” she said by phone last month. With “Citizen Ruth,” “we thought we were making something that in three years might be passe. And now it’s worse for my daughter’s generation.”

“Citizen Ruth” is a particularly beloved deep cut for fans of the actress, who has become known for playing similarly unsympathetic protagonists you can’t help but root for: whistleblower Amy Jellicoe in “Enlightened”; Renata “I will NOT not be rich” Klein in “Big Little Lies.” Dern was fresh off the blockbuster “Jurassic Park” when she came across Payne and Taylor’s script about an Omaha woman whose addiction to huffing spray paint has landed her in jail and state-funded substance abuse programs countless times.

“I literally called [Payne] up and said ‘I am Ruth Stoops, you have to cast me in this movie,’” Dern recalled. “I felt so emotionally connected to her and so obsessed with it, and I felt like I just understood the comedy of it, which was so specific.”

Advertisement

With four children already removed from her care, Ruth discovers she’s pregnant yet again, angering the judge who weighs her fate following another arrest. “You sicken me,” the judge tells Ruth. “Sor-ry,” she whispers while playing with the teeth of a hot pink comb. “So-oh-ryy.”

Ruth’s repeat offenses prompt the judge to back a prosecutor’s shocking request, charging Ruth with felony criminal endangerment of her unborn child. Before she’s taken to jail, the judge alludes to the possibility of her charges being reduced if she goes to the doctor to “take care of it.” But after being locked in a cell, Ruth meets a group of antiabortion activists who bail her out, offer her shelter and try to make her a public representative of their cause. Abortion rights advocates who have infiltrated the antiabortion group simultaneously work to sway the unwitting Ruth to their side.

Payne and Taylor took inspiration from a news story about a North Dakota woman who had been sent to jail under similar circumstances. When they read how the woman had been offered help by the extreme antiabortion group Lambs of Christ and abortion rights advocates employed at a local women’s clinic, they instantly envisioned it as a black comedy. Payne met resistance when he pitched the project, with executives ruling it “too dangerous” or mistaking it for “an earnest issue movie.” It was producer Cary Woods, who remembered Payne from his impressive UCLA film school debut, who “got me an office and a casting director and started getting the script out there.”

Advertisement

With the help of Woods, who went on to produce “Citizen Ruth,” Payne was able to garner interest in the film from actors including Burt Reynolds, Swoosie Kurtz, Mary Kay Place and Kelly Preston. With Dern and other A-listers in place, Woods sold the project to Miramax (the company owned by a then-powerful Harvey Weinstein). It was shot in Payne’s native Nebraska on a roughly $2 million budget. It generated buzz at the Sundance Film Festival, where it premiered in January 1996. When it was released in theaters later that year, Payne says “the studio kind of dumped it, so it really didn’t do well at the box office.” “We’re all really proud of it,” he added. “We had a really good time making it, you know, young and full of spit and vinegar.”

“Citizen Ruth” very intentionally does not take sides in the abortion debate. The film’s villain is the extremism that fuels both factions, led on the grass-roots level by Kurtz and Place’s characters. Payne said one prominent criticism of the film when it came out was that “it wasn’t pro-choice enough.” (He recalls that one particularly liberal friend was so incensed at the movie’s likening of antiabortion extremists to abortion rights advocates that she ended their friendship.) “I think it’s the reason that it has survived a little bit thematically,” Payne says. “It’s a satire, so it’s much more about how an individual can be lost amid a larger struggle.”

Ruth “becomes a symbol for each side rather than the recognition of who she is as a person, which is ultimately, of course, a pro-choice kind of argument,” Payne says. “But, ostensibly, it’s a human theme rather than a political theme, and I think that’s what’s given it legs.”

Advertisement

Over the years, “Citizen Ruth” has become a cult-favorite black comedy, but it can be hard to find. Until recently, it was only available for purchase on Prime Video, YouTube and other platforms; as of this month, it’s streaming on Paramount Plus.

“I’m thrilled as more and more people discover it, because of a couple of favorite characters in my career, [Ruth] is definitely up there,” Dern said. “I just love her so much.”

She credits Payne for “his unrelenting, unapologetic direction of the character.” “It takes that kind of courage to ask an actor to never, ever need to find or long for empathy from an audience, but just be that complicated, sometimes awful, selfish, sometimes not smart, mess of a pound-rescue girl,” Dern said. “It really freed me and I think made it as honest and also as funny and sad — and all those things — as it is.”

Advertisement

Dern showed the film to her son, now 20, and daughter, 17, a few summers ago when her daughter was working at Planned Parenthood. “It was just an amazing experience to see it again,” she said.

“The film at its core reminds us that people just want to win, to prove they’re right without even considering the human being or the circumstance — a life-threatening circumstance to a mother or child,” Dern said. “It’s just heartbreaking.”

GiftOutline Gift Article