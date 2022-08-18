Style Invitational Week 1502: It’s Hi- time for Limerixicon XIX

I caught a whiff of peppermint Or was it wintergreen? Coming from the piggy bank I gave my daughter Jean. “What are Altoids doing here Inside your piggy, honey?” “Don’t you see,” she grinned and said, “I’m minting my own money.” (Fran Ludman, Baltimore) Queer animals? What a surprise! Who knew how a bird or beast yearns? But musing I soon realize I don’t know just how one discerns If birds on the beach are two guys Or hetero mating cisterns. (Terri Berg Smith, Rockville, Md.) When Clapton﻿ played the sitar, he was awful, nothing less. The notes he played all seemed to come out wrong. The strings were tuned improperly, his picking was a mess. He couldn’t get the tempo of the song. His teacher said, “My ears can’t take another second of this racket, Your playing is abysmal, I’m not bluffin’. Go back to playing blues, because the sitar, you can’t hack it, I beg you, sir, to quit the raga-muffin’.” (Mark Raffman) The bride-to-be, distraught and sad, Lamenting her father’s estrangement, To walk the aisle, put out an ad, To seek a Pa-rental arrangement. (Mark Raffman) Cucumbers crunchy, Celery munchy, Pass the asparagus, carrots and peas! I’m not that cool With the kids at my school, But I think it’s rad-ish to eat what you please. (Sarah Walsh, Rockville, Md.) Captain thought the coast was clear; First mate thought the same. When the torpedo hit the ship Subconscious they became. (Tom Rymsza, Chambersburg, Pa., a First Offender) The puppy ate my Visa bill Before I’d read a word. Consequently, I can’t say What charges were incurred. (John Glenn, Tyler, Tex.) In selecting the hit man to whack Jimmy Hoffa, The Mafia don chose his very best offer. (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.) My problem with comedians Whose schtick is more slapstick than subtle Is when they are done, if I LMAO, Then I have to leave time for rebuttal. (Bob Kruger) The cruise ship’s crew was loath to speak When a voyage was aborted. Truth is, the ship had sprung a leak. Clearly, it had to be reported. (John Glenn) I know a guy from Baltimore Who throws his trash right on the floor. When driving, either near or far, He chucks his empties from the car. It's very plain to see: this man Has no use for a garbage can. He's messy, selfish, thoughtless, rude; He's quite a literary dude! (Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.) Here’s a novel production I’ve planned: “Mr. Ed” on the stage! Could be grand! But we’ll need a good start, So the star learns his part, Or this horseplay could get out of hand.﻿ (Mark Raffman) The rabbit was trying to quiet its breath To avoid a swift, toothy and scarlet-furred death (The foxes are hunting today). It poised, tensed, on the landscape of shelterless rocks, While there, close beside, the still unseeing fox Was only a hare’s-breath away. (Daniel Galef, Tallahassee, Fla.) The Chinese leader’s book of quotes Is, unlike Mao’s, not red. Instead, it’s titled cleverly; It reads: “That’s What Xi Said.” (Kevin Ahern) I got a second mortgage from my local Utah bank. They lent me twenty thousand that I turned around and sank Into the finest cheese shop that my city’s ever known — Something I could not have done without that Provolone. (Chris Doyle)

They’d munched the Tree of Knowledge food, Said Eve and Adam, “Whoa, we’re nude!” They gave their loins discreet fig-leafing— The very first to get a briefing. (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.) I still can recall how I shuddered and shivered As they asked me, “Delivered?” when I placed my call. I answered, “Of course I want pizza delivered – But why would you put liver on it at all?” (Marcus Bales, Cleveland) When I was a babe in my high chair Getting fed, a bad habit I had They said I would always spit out all the fruit All over my dear old Dad. And that’s why he fed me outside, So the carpet he'd not need to guard; My brother still swears that the day that Dad died, I berried him in the backyard. (Jon Gearhart, Des Moines) When I asked my coworker, solicitous, “Would you like me to help?” “That’s felicitous,” She replied somewhat greedily, “Copy all of these, speedily!” Then I saw she was being duplicitous. (Frank Osen) The former prez, with snarling face, Said, “Who would bother trying? The press can’t shake my foil-hat base, Which laps up my relying.” (Mark Raffman) ﻿ When you don’t know if someone’s “hello” was for you There’s a widely used trick that can save You both from embarrassment; barely respond With an easily missed microwave. (Coleman Glenn, Huntingdon Valley, Pa.) All men, as they age, amass midsection fat (A beer belly, to be less formal). You won’t catch me crunching to sculpt my obliques – I’m happy just being abnormal. (Bob Kruger) Higgledy-piggledy, Bakery customer: Ate lots of rye bread to Free him from needs. Later he queried so Misunderstandingly: “Shouldn’t they work, all those Caraway seeds?” (Karen Lambert, Chevy Chase, Md.) Wailed the drug mule, “This looks like goodbye!” The gang told him he’d have to comply; “Hide that much—how and where?” They said, “Trust us, we swear, This is nothing you can’t rectify.” (Frank Osen)

Look, shiftless Joe’s pushed out the door; They’ve sent him off to join the Corps. “Make him a leatherneck!” wrote Dad. “I hope you’ll Marinate this lad.” (Duncan Stevens) But your meals might be slightly unstable When it comes time to sup Just hold on to your cup While I pump up your new InflaTable. (Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase, Md.) If anything falls onto or disrupts a power line, The company’s new switches will help us do just fine. The power will shut off so there cannot be a spark. Instead of wildfires, folks will just be in the dark. Entire towns and neighborhoods need not be affrighted They may complain of lack of power, but they’ll safely be delighted. (Marli Melton, Carmel Valley, Calif.) I hear there’s a new Galaxy phone; They claim it ranks a 10. But I just saw it and I’m afraid It’s the Samsung all over again. (Kevin Ahern) Every day on my company’s shuttle We share some hash brownies – a perk; Heavy traffic is never a problem When we’re taking the highway to work. (Kevin Dopart, Washington) A feller once told me that pomes grow on trees. He musta had some kinda mental disease! I asked him, you mean like them pomes what is read? He said yep! Feller ain’t got a brain in his head! (Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.) Oh my meat-loving dad liked to curse, And at dinner it sometimes got worse. When raw veggies were served I have often observed That the crudites flew in free verse. (Roy Ashley, Washington) If your tailor fights change It will mean aggravations When you come for a fitting You’ll get altercations. (Kevin Dopart) Each morning, when I wake up, before putting on my makeup, I stare into the mirror, and I groan. For I’m looking at my preface, it’s my “Woe! Oh Woe Is Me!” face, And I hate that it’s the only one I own. There’s no doubting the foundation for this feeling of deflation, But I’m trying hard to battle my dismay. I just slather on the cream, and resist the urge to scream, As I brace myself to face another day. (Stephen Gold, London)