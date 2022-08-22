Vintage aircraft collide in Virginia

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two vintage aircraft, apparently of the same type as in one of the most famous scenes in Hollywood history, collided over the weekend in Virginia, according to authorities. Four people suffered minor injuries in the Saturday crash of the biplanes in Fauquier County, Va., state police said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The collision near the site of an air show in the Bealeton area occurred Saturday morning as one of the double-wing two-seaters was taking off and the other was landing, according to state police.

After the planes, both described as Stearmans, collided, one of them flipped over, police said.

In the aviation world Stearman refers to the Stearman model 75; it was built by the thousands in the 1930s and 1940s, and with its tandem seating, was used for flight training, particularly during World War II.

According to an online reference, a Stearman was one of two airplanes used in a celebrated scene from the classic 1959 movie “North by Northwest.” In the scene from the Alfred Hitchcock suspense film, Cary Grant is pursued by a crop-dusting biplane.

Ultimately, he is saved when it crashes into a truck on a rural road.

An online reference says two different planes were used for the sequence. One was used for the flight scenes and the Stearman for the concluding shots when the sinister aircraft strikes the truck and is destroyed.

According to the reference, after the war, many Stearmans were used in agriculture through the 1970s.

Saturday’s crash in Fauquier occurred along the 5100 block of Ritchie Road, state police said. Photographs from the scene show the two yellow airplanes a few feet apart in a grassy field. One is upside down, with its two wheels pointed up. Neither appears to have suffered much damage.

The pilot of the plane that was landing was a 62-year old man from Warrenton, Va., state police said. He and a 50-year-old woman who was his passenger were both treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The pilot of the plane that was taking off, a 62-year-old man from Chesterfield, Va., and his passenger, a 14-year-old girl, were also treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to state police.

It was not clear why the crash occurred, and it was being investigated, state police said in a statement issued Saturday.

The Ritchie Road address given for the collision is near that of the Flying Circus Airshow. According to the organization’s website, an annual Balloon Festival was to be held there Saturday and Sunday. An air show was scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.

It could not be immediately learned whether any connection existed between the two Stearmans and the scheduled events.

