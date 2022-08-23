8 twisty miniseries to squeeze in before summer’s end

Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) is a detective working on a grisly double homicide that challenges everything he believed to be true while growing up in a Mormon community in FX’s seven-part limited series from Dustin Lance Black. Based on the book of the same name by Jon Krakauer, “Under the Banner of Heaven” landed Garfield his first Emmy nomination this year. The actor recently told the Los Angeles Times that he sees the show’s exploration of religious extremism as relevant to current political divides. “This show is a clear reflection of the kind of fundamentalism that is creeping into public life,” he told the paper. “The scariest part is that there is this kind of cheering on of ignorance, a kind of flag waving of how great it is that ignorance is winning and a lack of compassion is winning.”