A pair of photo shows with eyes on both the past and the present

The exhibition “Living in Two Times” opens with a striking photomontage: A century-old black-and-white portrait of an Iranian woman conjures the past; overlaying it, a close-up of a bright, red-and-orange flower represents the present. Fragments of both have been scraped away, revealing a mirror underneath, in which the real-life viewer is reflected.

The piece encapsulates many of the preoccupations of the late Iranian photographer Bahman Jalali, who, along with his wife, Rana Javadi, is the subject of a wide-ranging show at the Smithsonian’s Arthur M. Sackler Gallery. It makes for a nice companion piece to “More Than Your Eyes Can See,” a showcase of 15 Arab photographers at the Middle East Institute Art Gallery, most of whom are also likely to be largely unfamiliar to a U.S. audience.

Jalali, who died in 2010, is not well known to American museum-goers despite a decades-long career and renown in his home country. “Living in Two Times,” featuring roughly 70 works, is his first U.S. retrospective, as well as the first to also examine the work of his wife, an artist and photography advocate who, with her husband, co-founded the photography journal Aksnameh.

Jalali is often described as the father of modern Iranian photography, according to curator Carol Huh, and his many students include Shadi Ghadirian, one of six female Iranian photographers featured in the previous Sackler exhibition “My Iran.”

A large section of the show looks at the period leading up to and after the 1979 Iranian Revolution, which the couple photographed extensively. Some images — huge crowds of demonstrators, people pouring into Tehran’s Ferdowsi Square the day the shah left Iran — are reminiscent of news coverage from the time. Others are more intimate, such as one photo of a boy, eyes closed as if catching a moment of rest, standing on the back of a graffiti-covered ambulance, or women and a child sitting on the front hood of a car, calling out as people hold signs behind them.

Particularly disquieting are photographs that Jalali shot in two cities in western Iran that were on the front lines of the Iran-Iraq War: a ravaged shoreline, strewn with dead trees, wrecked buildings and debris; the inside of a ruined cinema; barren land with makeshift graves of war dead. Jalali, who worked independently of state media through almost his entire career, often showed the human and environmental devastation of the eight-year conflict. (Government-approved photojournalists would have been expected to deliver something closer to propaganda, Huh notes.)

In more recent decades, as Jalali and Javadi helped establish Iran’s first photography museum and were deeply involved in salvaging and preserving 19th- and early-20th-century photo archives from around the country, they also explored montage. Several examples from Jalali’s “Image of Imagination” series feature archival photographs that are superimposed on or juxtaposed with splashes of color, as in the piece that opens the show.

Javadi incorporates similar techniques, collaging swaths of colorfully patterned fabric with black-and-white archival images of elegantly dressed, bareheaded women. The title of the series, “When You Were Dying,” refers to a time and a way of life in Iran that Javadi felt had been lost.

At the MEI show, organized in partnership with Tribe, a magazine and platform focusing on photography, film and video from the Arab world, about half the artists are women, and almost all were born in the 1980s or 1990s; a significant number have roots in North Africa.

According to curator Laila Abdul-Hadi Jadallah, speaking in a video walk-through of “More Than Your Eyes Can See,” the title of the show is meant to suggest “the various social, political, environmental and very personal perspectives” these photographers provide. Their work, she says, invites viewers to “really think and question what they know about the region.”

The captivating opening work, “Guardians of the Oasis” by Mohammad Alfaraj, shows a scarecrow-like figure in a traditional ankle-length robe and kaffiyeh headdress, sporting a black gas mask and winglike branches and standing amid a field of grain against an apocalyptic-looking orange sky.

Alfaraj, who hails from the Al-Ahsa oasis in eastern Saudi Arabia, addresses a theme found in the works of several of this new generation of artists: climate change that threatens both ecosystems and traditional ways of life, particularly in oasis areas.

An image by Seif Kousmate of a man burning palm leaves in a Moroccan oasis is almost surreal, with what appear to be burning orange orbs floating around the scene. Kousmate often incorporates organic elements from locations he photographs, such as dates, palm skins, fire and acid, to physically alter his prints.

Zied Ben Romdhane’s far starker black-and-white scenes show Tunisian villages where sand dunes are encroaching on homes amid desertification, while Imane Djamil’s dreamlike, pastel-hued compositions highlight a neglected stretch of coastal Morocco where desertification and a lack of cultural heritage protection are leading people to abandon the area.

Ukraine-born Moroccan artist M’hammed Kilito vibrantly captures human life in the oasis, including boys playing at a water hole, as well as a poignant portrait of an older man standing next to an empty suitcase in a crumbling home.

“This generation of photographers is really developing a new kind of visual language,” says the curator, Jadallah. “They’re able to speak very sensitively to the issues that are personal to them and to where they’re from, and also have it connect to broader audiences.”

Other works explore social dynamics, such as Fethi Sahraoui’s “Stadiumphilia” series. Some of the shots of fervent young men and boys outside Algerian soccer matches could almost be mistaken for protests; the wall text notes that sports stadiums are some of the only places in the country aside from religious services where large crowds are permitted to gather publicly.

One piece by East Jerusalem-born Palestinian Rula Halawani — the most established artist in the show — echoes some of Jalali’s and Javadi’s works. At first glance, it appears to be merely a wide-angle view of Jerusalem, showing the separation wall in the foreground and landmarks such as the Dome of the Rock in the distance, seen from just inside the West Bank. But floating eerily in the clouds is a faint, superimposed gray-tone image of a family of six — an archival photo of Palestinians who lived there before 1948.

For some of these photographers, it seems, evoking the past may be the best way to speak to the present.

