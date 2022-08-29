Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Amid the thunderous roar of cheering fans Sunday night at the Capital One Arena, the effervescent members of K-pop group Seventeen reveled in their latest triumph: a win at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, announced during their concert. (This year’s VMAs fell on the same night, with the awards ceremony in New Jersey. Seventeen sent in an acceptance via video message.)

There’s arithmetic behind the band name: 13 members with three specialized units create one cohesive group, which adds up to Seventeen. The hip-hop unit features S. Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu and Vernon. The vocal unit includes Woozi, Jeonghan, DK, Seungkwan and Joshua. The performance unit rounds out the group with Hoshi, The8, Dino and Jun. Don’t worry about getting lost: Dedicated YouTube video guides from Carats — Seventeen’s fandom name — can help new initiates follow along.

The sprawling act has enjoyed Korean chart success since its 2015 debut. Marketed as a “self-producing” idol group, Seventeen’s members, such as vocalist Woozi and dancer Hoshi, have their hands in music production and choreography. The band’s latest releases, 2022’s “Face the Sun” and repackaged album “Sector 17,” sharpened a world-building pop sound that is ready to face a new dawn.

Since their last world tour was cut short in 2020 due to the pandemic, Seventeen seemed eager to be back interacting with overseas fans in person. But Sunday’s concert was bittersweet, as two of the members were absent onstage: Joshua and Hoshi were the latest members to test positive for the coronavirus.

Despite this, the rest of Seventeen lived up to their reputation, while the euphoria encasing the arena made it impossible for any bad mood to persist during their nearly three-hour set. Their charm was apparent, especially during chatter in between songs that brought piercing screams in reply. The colorful, branded light sticks and phone screens created a mosaic of stars. The band’s performance was invigorating and well-paced.

Flames shot of the stage during the opening number, an explosive dance track called “Hot.” Vernon had the only solo performance on the pop-punk-inflected lament “2 Minus 1.” The song was supposed to include fellow American member Joshua, but Vernon shined on his own verses.

When the members split off to their respective units, each performance felt like a thoughtful, integral part of the show instead of disjointed side quests. Gravity-defying “Moonwalker” highlighted the performance unit’s allure, featuring Jun’s angelic vocals, and the hip-hop unit brought floor-shaking energy with the neon-bright “GAM3 BO1.”

Closing the show with the joyous “Snap Shoot” and pep-rally-fitting “Very Nice” worked as a warm send off to fans. As the members of Seventeen read out handmade posters and encouraged singalongs, it felt like a family reunion with the promise of a future return.

