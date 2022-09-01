The stars of Issa Rae’s new show talk about rap and ... stuff

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“Rap Sh!t,” the new HBO Max comedy by Issa Rae chronicling the come-up of hip-hop duo Shawna and Mia, is doing the most — in a good way. It’s a show about hustling in the parts of Miami you don’t get to see in Will Smith videos. It’s a show about how social media can be both your universe and your undoing. It’s a show about how friends rub against one another to either polish themselves to a shine or grind each other down.

There’s a lot going on in each half-hour, but the message cuts through like the opening beats of the girl group’s social media hit “Seduce and Scheme”: everyone’s trying to secure the bag. Rapping, trapping, going to law school? It’s all a part of the game and the show’s two main players are starting at “go.”

Starring Aida Osman as Shawna, the conscious rapper turned hotel concierge, and real-life rapper KaMillion as Mia, the single mother with as many side hustles as there are bills to pay, “Rap Sh!t” is at its most sublime when the pair are together.

“I remember getting in the elevator and going, ‘g--d---, that’s Mia and Shawna,’ ” said Osman, also a writer on the show, of her first read with KaMillion in front of the show’s producers that had Rae “cackling.” Osman and KaMillion spoke to The Washington Post about that instant connection and how it plays on the screen and off.

Q: Every character in the series is working overtime, hustling to get ahead. Tell me about what it’s like as young women of color in the entertainment business. Do you feel that as well? Working twice as hard to get recognition?

Aida: Let me tell you why this is a Milly [KaMillion] question. I love to rest. I love not working. I love it so much. I love being in the writers’ room and filming our show, but beyond that, that entrepreneurial spirit, that’s all KaMillion. She out right now. I’m in pajamas at 2 p.m.

KaMillion: If you ain’t working and you ain’t grinding these days? You’re broke, you’re miserable and you become a hater. Everyone is trying to make it.

Q: But the show doesn’t hold up hustle culture as a standard. There are serious downsides.

KaMillion: People have this good face in public, but behind closed doors, anybody that’s putting in the work knows that [it’s] hard to keep yourself in a mental space to do it.

Q: Social media is its own character on the show. Has the series changed the way you operate online?

Aida: I’m sure the HBO Max promo team would be like “post more.” But for me, the amount that I’ve changed as somebody who tries to control my own narrative and be like, I’m only posting once every six months, with the show you get to promote this amazing, beautiful thing that you worked on for months and you have to learn to be okay with being seen. That’s in tandem with Shawna’s journey of her having to take the mask off and be okay with being seen. I think I’m having the same journey with my social media presence.

KaMillion: That’s real.

Q: KaMillion, you are already someone who knows how to expertly navigate her life online. How have you changed? Do you ever want to be like Aida and not post for six months?

KaMillion: Even though I’m pretty savvy because I use it, technology is constantly changing so now I got to learn another way. … I used to feel like I couldn’t live without it because I look at it like it’s my storefront. If I post a picture, for me that’s 20 bands [$20,000] for a booking or show. For me, it’s not just vanity, it’s my store, it’s how I make my money. But me and Aida are a lot alike, so I understand. Sometimes I want to be home and just chilling, too — but I got to go to work.

Q: Talk more about your relationship off-screen because on-screen it seems so guileless. What was your first meeting like?

Aida: I was so scared of her. She was just so cool. At the chemistry read, she was just tucked away in the corner in this dope-a-- red outfit, legs crossed, on her phone just deep breathing and fine and chilling. I’m sure there were a lot of emotions happening inside of her in that moment, but she maintained this really cool, powerful face. And I was really drawn to that. To me, the best friendships, the best love you can have for people, is when you’re like “I want to be like that person.”

KaMillion: I love you, too. Even though we’re a lot alike, we tap into a whole different vibe. … We just complement each other and we switch roles, too. I like seeing her in her element. The other day she took me to this place where they make facial products. Just some whole other s---. That’s what I love about her. She dope. She dope.

Q: Tapping into each other is another major theme on the show. For the most part, Shawna and Mia’s relationship is a boost for them both. What can the series teach the audience about friendship?

Aida: It teaches people that we’re not free of influence from the people we hang out with, the people that we share time with. See how much Shawna is changing as she spends time with Mia? Physically, spiritually, emotionally, she’s changing. And that’s also happening with Mia. You can see her becoming more in touch with her emotions and intellectual side and trying new things and learning how she deserves to be treated. Shawna teaches Mia how to be in her heart and Mia teaches Shawna how to be in her body.

KaMillion: I like that. I like that. What she said. She said everything.

Q: On the show, Shawna talks about how she saw her 20s going differently. What vision did your younger selves have for you? And are you there?

Aida: This is going to sound insane: I thought I’d be more successful than this. I’ll be honest, I thought that I would have had a career fully in music. I thought I’d be touring. I just had a different path for myself. But something happened in college where I decided I wanted to do stand-up instead. Comedy and writing started to work for me. Then I magically found this show where I got to do both things at once. Life picks for you. You can just make efforts in the direction that you want to go, but you don’t get to be the person you wanted to be at 12. Otherwise I would be Doja Cat.

KaMillion: [My younger self] would say you did that. It’s so crazy but when I was a kid this is what I wanted to do. Where I’m from, a lot of people don’t get the opportunity to make it mainstream like that. It was definitely a dream. I used to be in my granny’s house always singing into a brush. My life is really manifesting. And I feel like God is just making it even bigger than what I thought for myself. I’m doing it. She would be proud of me.

Q: Speaking of manifesting, tell us the names of your favorite female rappers who don’t get the shine that they should.

KaMillion: Dolce don’t get the shine that she should. I haven’t gotten the shine that I should.

Aida: That part. Hello.

KaMillion: But we changing the narrative on that one. There’s a lot of girls that are really on the come-up, the girls putting up points on the board and don’t get the attention of the girls that stay on the blogs. Jucee Froot, Lakeyah, Latto. We all deserve way more.

Aida: I love the punk girls in rap. Bby Mutha and Bby Africka. These women that are pushing the boundaries of what femininity looks like.

