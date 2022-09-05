Adele edges closer to EGOT status with Emmy win

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — It’s official: Adele has an EGO — that’s an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar. Now, all she needs is a Tony. The singer’s recent win, an Emmy Award for her CBS concert special, “Adele: One Night Only,” takes her one step closer to the rare EGOT status — winning each of the four major American entertainment awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

“I’m pleased as punch!” the singer wrote Sunday on Instagram as she posed with the golden award, adding, “I’m so so honored to receive this.”

With a laughing emoji, the British vocalist wrote, “Trust me to officially have an EGO,” before thanking those involved with the lengthy production that aired in November.

Adele, 34, had won 15 Grammys and an Oscar for the James Bond theme song “Skyfall” ahead of her weekend nod for outstanding variety special at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which honors “outstanding artistic and technical achievement” across an array of television genres.

Adele’s November special coincided with the release of her fourth studio album, “30,” a production she called her “ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life.” The comeback concert also featured a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which Adele discussed her weight loss, divorce and family relationships.

Adele performed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, in front of a star-studded crowd including Lizzo and Drake. During the concert, Adele helped a man propose to his stunned girlfriend before serenading them. Tracks included the hits “Hello” and “Rolling In The Deep” along with her newest songs.

And she is not the only music star waiting for a Tony Award to complete the EGOT quartet.

Over the weekend, rapper Eminem also bagged an Emmy, for best live variety special, after his Super Bowl halftime performance in February with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent. The win adds to his 15 Grammys and an Oscar, for best original song “Lose Yourself” in the 2002 film “8 Mile,” loosely based on his life.

And over 50 years after winning an Oscar for best original song score for “Let It Be,” surviving Beatles Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney, who have numerous Grammys between them, won an Emmy in the documentary/nonfiction category as producers of the Disney Plus documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back.”

Fewer than 20 people are in the EGOT club.

Composer Richard Rodgers was the first to win all four awards, reaching EGOT status in 1962.

Musician John Legend picked up the quadruple crown in 2018, becoming the second African American member after Whoopi Goldberg to achieve the EGOT. He celebrated by making pancakes.

And in June, singer and actress Jennifer Hudson won a Tony for co-producing “A Strange Loop,” which took best musical honors, cementing her place on a list that also features comedian and actor Mel Brooks and the late British actress Audrey Hepburn.

