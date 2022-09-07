Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If this fall’s busy exhibition schedule is anything to go by, the American museum ecosystem is well on the way to a full recovery after the trials of the pandemic. There’s a terrific range of shows, many of them worth traveling to see. Some of the biggest names — Van Gogh, Sargent, Matisse and Picasso — are the subjects of exhibitions that take a fresh look at their work. Underappreciated Old Masters like Murillo and Carpaccio get an overdue outing, and some of the most powerful living artists — Theaster Gates, Alex Katz and Nairy Baghramian — are revealed to new audiences in major cities. Here are my picks for the 10 top shows this fall, but scout around on your favorite museums’ websites — you’ll find so much more.

‘Murillo: From Heaven to Earth’

For several centuries after his death in 1682, Bartolome Esteban Murillo was regarded as Spain’s greatest painter, above even Velazquez. He was most celebrated for his religious scenes, but his paintings of street urchins, beggars, musicians and flower girls appeal more to 21st-century tastes, and these are the subject of this landmark exhibition at the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, Texas. The show is exclusive to the Kimbell, which is celebrating its 50th birthday, and features about 50 paintings, with loans from the Louvre as well as New York’s Hispanic Society and the Metropolitan Museum. Sept. 18-Jan. 29 at the Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth, Texas. kimbellart.org.

‘Van Gogh in America’

If you want the real thing — as opposed to the “Immersive Experience,” which let’s face it, is a bit of a con — Detroit is the place to be this fall. The Detroit Institute of Arts was the first American museum to acquire a Van Gogh, and it is celebrating the centenary of this notable event with a show telling the story of how early promoters of modern art introduced the Dutchman’s genius to this country. The show is exclusive to the Detroit Institute of Arts and includes loans not only from American museums, but also overseas collections. Oct. 2-Jan. 22 at the Detroit Institute of Arts, Detroit. dia.org.

‘Sargent and Spain’

John Singer Sargent loved Spain. So did almost every French painter of note in the 19th century, from Delacroix to Manet. But where Manet went there only once, returning ahead of schedule (he didn’t like the food, if you can believe it!), Sargent traveled to Spain on numerous occasions over three decades. He clearly took a liking to tapas. The National Gallery of Art has made Sargent’s Spanish work the subject of a show that promises to dazzle. It features landscapes, pictures of Spanish architecture and everyday life, and portraits of locals, as well as 28 never-published photographs, several of which, the NGA says, “almost certainly taken by Sargent himself.” Oct. 2- Jan. 2, at the National Gallery of Art, Washington D.C. nga.gov.

‘Nairy Baghramian’

The Iranian-German artist Nairy Baghramian (she was born in Isfahan in 1971 and moved to Berlin in 1984) is one of the most exciting sculptors working today. Using a variety of media — some traditional (marble and wood), others less expected (photography and Plexiglas) — she makes works that evoke the body and architecture. They draw you in obliquely and quietly unravel preconceptions of public sculpture. The Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas, which recently made Baghramian its Nasher Prize Laureate, is now giving her a solo show, featuring new works about connections between the body and trauma, as well as works by other sculptors in the Nasher’s permanent collection. Oct. 15-Jan. 8 at the Nasher Sculpture Center, Dallas. nashersculpturecenter.org.

‘Matisse in the 1930s’

Matisse entered a creative slump around the same time the global economy did, just after the crash of 1929. But then Albert Barnes of Philadelphia came into the artist’s life, commissioning a mural for his museum in Merion, Pa., just outside Philadelphia (and recently transplanted to the city center). The commission, called “The Dance,” revived Matisse, who found himself returning to earlier aspects of his work even as he pushed forward into bold new territory. This fall blockbuster at the Philadelphia Museum of Art looks to be the most exciting Matisse show all year. Oct. 20-Jan. 29 at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. philamuseum.org.

‘Cubism and the Trompe l’Oeil Tradition’

A few years ago, the Metropolitan Museum in New York received a trove of cubist works from American collector Leonard Lauder. This year, the museum is drawing on that gift as well as many significant loans to propose a new way of looking at cubism, which many consider the most radically transformative 20th-century art movement. The lens is “trompe l’oeil,” which is French for “deceive the eye,” referring to a painting tradition that creates intensified illusions of three dimensionality through perceptual and psychological tricks. This exhibition places cubist paintings, sculptures and collages by the likes of Picasso, Georges Braque and Juan Gris alongside key works in the trompe l’oeil tradition, both European and American. Oct. 20-Jan. 22 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. metmuseum.org.

Alex Katz: Gathering

Alex Katz, who was born in 1927, is now into his eighth decade of painting. He is sui generis — a weird, self-lubricating machine put on this earth to use brushes and paint instead of a lens and film to capture “quick things passing,” as the artist puts it. I think he’s cool. So I’m excited that the Guggenheim is mounting this retrospective, which will fill the Frank Lloyd Wright rotunda with Katz’s paintings, oil sketches, collages, drawings, prints and free-standing “cutout” works. Oct. 21-Feb. 20, at the Guggenheim Museum, New York. guggenheim.org.

‘Theaster Gates: Young Lords and Their Traces’

Theaster Gates has been one of the most influential and innovative artists on the American scene for the past two decades. He is known for making sculpture from salvaged materials, and his work is always informed by deep research into histories of race and class, particularly in his hometown of Chicago. Gates makes paintings, ceramics, videos and architectural installations, and sometimes organizes performances. The New Museum in New York is staging the first retrospective of his work, which touches on all those aspects while honoring the radical thinkers and everyday citizens whom Gates believes have helped to transform communities and people. Nov. 10-Feb. 5 at the New Museum, New York. newmuseum.org.

‘Joan Brown’

Joan Brown, the wonderful Bay Area painter and sculptor who died in 1990 when a museum in India collapsed on her (also killing two of her friends), has not been the subject of a retrospective for more than 20 years. This show at SFMOMA includes about 80 works, in a range of styles. It should reveal the unusual extent of Brown’s influences, which included European Old Masters as well as Egyptian, Chinese, Mesoamerican and Indian art. Nov. 19-March 12 at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, San Francisco. sfmoma.org.

‘Vittore Carpaccio: Master Storyteller of Renaissance Venice’

Vittore Carpaccio, whose career overlapped with the older Giovanni Bellini and the younger Titian, was one of the most original and exciting painters Venice produced. He is an icon in that city, but this National Gallery of Art exhibition is the first Carpaccio retrospective ever attempted outside Italy. Featuring 40 paintings and 35 drawings, it includes such wonders as the Getty Museum’s “Fishing and Fowling on the Lagoon” and the painting in Venice’s Correr Museum to which it was once attached, “Two Women on a Balcony.” Regrettably, the show doesn’t feature some of Carpaccio’s best-known and most ambitious works, most of them too fragile or precious to travel. Nov. 20-Feb. 12 at the National Gallery of Art, Washington. nga.gov.

