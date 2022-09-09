‘This Fool’ is a singular, authentic TV depiction of South Los Angeles

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the well-reviewed debut season of “This Fool,” there’s a scene in which protagonist Julio (played by series co-creator Chris Estrada) sees a stranger stealing his family’s recyclable cans from their backyard. He yells at the man to stop. His mom turns them in for money, Julio says. “We’re poor. We need those cans!”

“You’re not poor; you’re broke. There’s a difference,” the man says, before posing what seems like a no-brainer question: “You ever been late on your utility bills?”

“Yeah,” Julio says, “all the time.”

“Well, I’ve never been late on my utility bills,” the man says. “You know why? Because I don’t have a … house to live in because I’m poor. I wish I was broke enough to even have a bill. Must be nice.” The exchange sufficiently guilts Julio into not only letting the man take his own family’s cans, but also helping him to take cans from a neighbor. Classic Julio.

“This Fool” is loosely based on comedian Estrada’s stand-up and his upbringing as a first-generation Mexican American in Inglewood, Calif., and South Central Los Angeles. The Hulu series, set in the latter, is anchored by the return of Julio’s cousin Luis (Frankie Quinones), a former gang member who has just been released from an eight-year prison bid. It’s a setup that influences several storylines, including Luis’s participation in a rehabilitation program called Hugs Not Thugs, which happens to be where Julio works.

“I wanted to show nuances in class,” Estrada said in a phone interview. “I think people who may be upper-middle-class or rich may view the world as a binary. It’s either you’re poor or you’re rich in this country. And the truth is that there’s working-class people who might be house-poor or are surviving paycheck to paycheck. They’re not necessarily on-the-street poor.”

“This Fool” offers the rare authentic depiction of South Central, mining comedy from the coexistence of African Americans and Latinos. (One elevator pitch for the show was like if “Friday” was made by the Coen brothers.) In one episode, Luis bumps into a former rival, Davonte (Hassan Johnson), who challenges him to a fight. Luis recruits Chef Percy (Jamar Malachi Neighbors), one of the cupcake-baking former gang members in Hugs Not Thugs, to help him and Julio in the brawl. When Percy, who is Black, learns who their target is, he is stunned. “Wait, there’s a Hispanic dude out there named Davonte?” he asks.

“No,” Luis says. “He’s Black.”

“I’m not gonna help two Mexicans beat up a Black dude,” Percy says. “I’ll still roll with you, but when we fight, I’m going to have to fight on his side.”

“Okay,” Luis says. “I can respect that.”

Luis and Davonte agree to let bygones be bygones, especially since their go-to allies have both died. In an ironic twist, the gang members were killed not by gun violence but in car accidents related to texting and driving. “An epidemic,” Luis laments.

The goal, Estrada said, is to “show that these two groups live together and sometimes they get along exceptionally well and sometimes they don’t.”

“I don’t have a message about it,” he added. “I’m not trying to convince anyone of anything, but I just wanted to portray it honestly and comedically in a way that felt authentic to somebody who might come from that world.”

Estrada mined more personal parts of his world for the series, too, on which he is also a writer and executive producer. Julio’s mother Esperanza (Laura Patalano) speaks Spanish exclusively, one of several cues the character takes from Estrada’s own mother, who worked as a janitor and would often bring home household essentials and other supplies from the office. In “This Fool,” Esperanza does the same, bringing home scratchy rolls of toilet paper because she refuses to buy softer brands — or allow anyone else to — when there is a free option available. It’s a rule that angers the family, including abuelita Maria (Julia Vera), who shares her contraband single rolls with Luis on the condition that he take her to McDonald’s.

But the series doesn’t shy away from potentially more uncomfortable realities: “Los Botes” opens with Esperanza quietly cleaning in a corporate office building where mostly White employees ignore her completely as she does her job. “I think especially working-class Latinos — people expect them to fade into the background, and so I wanted to show that,” Estrada said. But again, “it’s not a message. It’s portraying something accurately.”

The show, like life, gets surreal sometimes. One memorable scene plays off the running joke that Esperanza loves Ronald Reagan — a Republican, she’s shocked to discover — because of the amnesty granted to illegal immigrants during the 40th president’s administration. Reagan appears to Esperanza in a vaguely sexual dream in which the former actor confesses (in confident, if Anglicized, Spanish) to destabilizing Central America and that he “may have had a hand in creating the crack epidemic.” (The episode’s final credits run over a Reagan diss song by Canadian punk band D.O.A.)

And while the crew behind “This Fool,” created by Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman and Matt Ingebretson of Comedy Central’s “Corporate” — one of the few TV credits Estrada had before this breakout role — generally likes to stick to the script, they were not afraid of experimentation. Executive Producer Fred Armisen, who attended meetings with the creators in support of the project as they pitched it to networks, appears as a guest star alongside Eliza Coupe in the penultimate episode.

“We feel very confident in our writing,” Estrada said of himself and the showrunners. “But we also understand that we have Armisen and Coupe, who are incredibly talented. and funny, and it would be a shame to not let them improvise.” They did a few takes of the script as written and a few that were more off the cuff. The final scene was “a mix of both,” Estrada said. “It was having our cake and eating it, too.”

The show, while boisterous in its comedy and high jinks, succeeds just as much in its quiet observations about everyday life. Julio struggles with codependency in both his family and his on-off relationship with his high school sweetheart Maggie (Michelle Ortiz). In crafting his protagonist, Estrada was inspired by director Charles Burnett’s 1978 drama “Killer of Sheep,” which depicts working-class African Americans in the South L.A. neighborhood of Watts. Julio is “not a villain or a bad guy by any means,” Estrada said. “But he’s also not a perfect guy and he’s a little existential and depressed and he’s kind of stuck in life.”

“I thought that would be such a cool way to depict the character,” he added. “You never get to see a dude from, for lack of a better word, the 'hood, be existential or depressed.”

Julio makes some really bad decisions, but the show doesn’t judge him or other characters for their flaws. “I wanted to make sure that we didn’t create a show that felt like a morality play,” Estrada said. “The last thing I ever want to do is justify my existence to anyone.”

