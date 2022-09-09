What to expect from the 2022 Emmy Awards

Nodding to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars earlier this year — somehow, not the last awards show to ever air on television — Thompson said in a recent interview that such a scandal “won’t happen again.”

“Even if I am roasting [someone], it shouldn’t come across as any sort of malice,” he told the Associated Press .

Thompson’s approach falls in line with the friendly style of comedy he has showcased as the longest-tenured cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” which accounts for five of his six total Emmy nominations (including one win in 2018). Despite all the recognition, this is Thompson’s first time hosting the Emmys ceremony, which he said he hopes to maintain as “a night of appreciating artistry and creativity and removing the stress of it all out.”