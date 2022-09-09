What to expect from the 2022 Emmy Awards

What should you expect from Monday’s Emmy Awards? Nothing too wild, according to host Kenan Thompson.
“Even if I am roasting [someone], it shouldn’t come across as any sort of malice,” he told the Associated Press.
Thompson’s approach falls in line with the friendly style of comedy he has showcased as the longest-tenured cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” which accounts for five of his six total Emmy nominations (including one win in 2018). Despite all the recognition, this is Thompson’s first time hosting the Emmys ceremony, which he said he hopes to maintain as “a night of appreciating artistry and creativity and removing the stress of it all out.”
Keep reading for a closer look at how the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards seem likely to shape up.