Emmys 2022 live updates Stars hit the red carpet on one of Hollywood’s biggest nights

The nearly Shakespearean HBO drama “Succession,” which earned 25 nominations, the most of any project this year, has a strong showing across its genre’s categories; nearly every member of its main cast earned a nomination. Based on numbers alone, “The White Lotus” has a similar shot at dominating the limited series categories; its cast members hold five of seven slots for best supporting actress in a limited series, and three of seven for best supporting actor.
“Squid Game,” nominated for best drama, stands to make history again after already becoming the first non-English-language show to even compete in the category.