Emmys 2022 live updates Stars hit the red carpet on one of Hollywood’s biggest nights

Kenan Thompson, the longest-tenured cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” will take the Emmy hosting reins. But don’t expect any potentially risky monologue jokes: “Even if I am roasting [someone], it shouldn’t come across as any sort of malice,” he told the Associated Press .

Thompson’s approach falls in line with the friendly style of comedy he has showcased on SNL, which accounts for five of his six total Emmy nominations (including one win in 2018). Despite all the recognition, this is Thompson’s first time hosting the ceremony, which he said he hopes to maintain as “a night of appreciating artistry and creativity and removing the stress of it all out.”