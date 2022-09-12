The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Emmys 2022 live updates Stars hit the red carpet on one of Hollywood’s biggest nights

Kenan Thompson, who will host the 74th Emmy Awards, attends the press preview at the Television Academy Plaza in North Hollywood on Thursday. (Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
Updated September 12, 2022 at 5:43 p.m. EDT|Published September 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. EDT

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards have arrived, marking the beginning of yet another awards show season. (Yes, we, too, thought that Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock may have marked the end of the tradition, but Hollywood is nothing if not persistent.)

Television’s biggest night aims to celebrate the best and brightest in an increasingly crowded landscape of streamers, broadcast networks, limited series (that are actually multiple seasons) and talk shows. But who will come out on top? Will “Succession” sweep? Will “Ted Lasso” win best comedy once again? Will “Squid Game” make history as the first non-English-language show to win best drama? Will John Oliver end his “Last Week Tonight” reign? Will someone trip on the red carpet?

Here’s what to know

  • HBO has a chance to dominate the night: “Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “Ted Lasso” lead the pack in nominations. Here is the full list of nominees.
  • The awards race has never been more competitive. TV critic Inkoo Kang weighed the winners and losers of this year’s crop of nominees here.
