Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Perhaps, after the past two years, you’re a little weary of surprises. If so, the Emmys are the awards show for you. They are more predictable than the Department of Defense master clock. Let’s put it this way: John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight” won outstanding variety talk series for the seventh time in a row. Even John Legend playing piano during the “In Memoriam” reel felt like a rehash.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards seemed determined to bore the viewer into submission, an interesting choice considering a tight “Monday Night Football” game — you know, the kind of television that people actually still watch — was just a channel flip away.

Last week, Ian Stewart, one of the show’s producers, told the Hollywood Reporter of the show: “We want funny as hell and everyone celebrating together.” Everyone may have been together, but that’s about as close to his goal as they came. In fairness, standing out in a year with a Grammys featuring a heartfelt plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and an Oscars best remembered for one A-lister slapping another is a steep hill to climb. Monday’s Emmys show, on NBC, felt like a battle between pretty good speeches and pre-written lame jokes. It felt like we had stumbled into some corporate event. Wrong ballroom at the Wyndham.

Advertisement

Ironically, the most pleasurable moments of the night were the very ones the Emmy producers kept trying to cut short: the speeches. Case in point: After being cut off several times, Jennifer Coolidge started dancing to her walk-off music (“Hit the Road, Jack,” seriously?) after taking home the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series in HBO’s “The White Lotus.”

Some were powerful, such as veteran actress Sheryl Lee Ralph’s speech after winning an Emmy (outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for ABC’s “Abbott Elementary”) after more than four decades on the tube, in which she celebrated by belting out a heartfelt rendition of “Endangered Species” by Dianne Reeves; or Lizzo sobbing as she accepted the trophy for reality-competition program.

Others were quirky. Jerrod Carmichael, accepting the award for outstanding writing for a variety special for “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” while clad in Puff Daddy’s white fur coat over a bare torso, said, “I wanted to win. I’m happy I won,” before ending by saying: “Goodnight everybody, I’m going to go home. I’m not, like, a sore winner, but I’m going to go home because I can’t top this right now.” Michael Keaton, winning outstanding actor in a limited series for his role in Hulu’s “Dopesick,” thanked his haters.

But the show itself felt staid, leaving the audience members thinking to themselves, “Haven’t we seen this before?” Despite the existence of more television than ever on more services than ever, most categories felt split between a couple of shows: “The White Lotus” vs. “Dopesick.” “Ted Lasso” vs. “Abbott Elementary.” (At times, “Ted Lasso” vs. “Ted Lasso.”) “A Black Lady Sketch Show” vs. “Saturday Night Live.” (In this case, they were literally the only two shows nominated in the outstanding variety sketch series category.)

Some of the night’s big winners may feel slightly familiar. Zendaya took home lead actress in a drama (HBO’s “Euphoria”) for a second time, while Jean Smart won lead actress in a comedy (HBO Max’s “Hacks”) again. Jason Sudeikis took home outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Apple TV Plus’s “Ted Lasso,” which once again took the Emmy for outstanding comedy series. HBO’s “Succession,” which led the pack with 25 nominations, took home outstanding drama and a bevy of other awards.

A few awards flipped the recent Emmy script. The wins for “Abbott Elementary,” which included Quinta Brunson’s award for outstanding writing for a comedy series and Ralph’s acting Emmy, hinted that network television might be making a comeback. Meanwhile, Netflix’s breakout hit “Squid Game,” the first foreign-language series nominated for outstanding drama, took home outstanding actor in a drama for Lee Jung-jae and outstanding directing for a drama series for Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Advertisement

“People keep telling me I made history, but I don’t think I made history by myself,” Hwang said when accepting his directing award. “I truly hope ‘Squid Game’ won’t be the last non-English series here at the Emmys. And I also hope this won’t be my last Emmy either.”

Back in its old home — downtown Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theater — for the first time since the pandemic began, the Emmys once again looked like the Emmys. Mostly gone were the Golden Globes-style dinner-party seating of 2021 and the mostly virtual interface of 2020 that reminded viewers of the Zoom meetings they had spent the day enduring. Instead, some people were seated at tables in a dinner party-esque setup while everyone else sat in theater-style seating … watching the party guests.

Longtime “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson served as a reliable host, donning tails and a top hat, dubbing himself “mayor of television” and kicking the show off by introducing an aggressively modern, choreographed dance number set to iconic TV theme songs (“Friends,” “The Brady Bunch, “Law & Order,” etc.) and their remixes. (Is this TikTok, you might ask, moments after Thompson dismissed the social media platform as “tiny vertical TV.”) It served as a critical reminder that live television does not include a “skip intro” button.

He saved the monologue for about a half-hour into the show, during which he lobbed soft quips at streaming services — particularly Netflix, to which he pledged his salary from the evening. “I loved ‘Squid Game.’ And if you don’t know what ‘Squid Game’ is, it’s this contest you enter when you’re in massive debt and desperate for money,” Thompson said. “Joining the cast next season? Netflix.”

Advertisement

In fact, the crosshairs were on streaming all night. Later Bowen Yang, angling to be the night’s host, suggested Thompson could disappear “like a show on HBO Max.” It makes sense: The night arrived smack dab in the middle of a flash point for streaming services, which find themselves raising prices, adding commercials and cracking down on password-sharing while fighting over subscribers.

But, mostly, it was business as usual. A few shining moments included Moe from “The Simpsons” asking if there was “Beau Tocks” in the audience and the appearance of the “red light/green light” statue from “Squid Game.” Depending on your age, the true highlight was probably when Kel Mitchell — of “Kenan & Kel” — showed up and ordered a Good Burger from his old comedy partner.

If the well-run if overly familiar ceremony reminded us of anything, it was that a bit of chaos can be a balm, even when the idea of another surprise seems exhausting. No one needs to be slapped, of course, but an impromptu song, an off-the-cuff speech or some unexpected waterworks are the reasons we watch live television in the first place. Let’s hope the awards ceremony celebrating television keeps that in mind next year.

GiftOutline Gift Article