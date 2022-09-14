Chicago jury convicts R. Kelly of sex crimes, including child pornography

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Chicago jury on Wednesday convicted R. Kelly of multiple child pornography charges in the second federal trial looking into sexual assault allegations against him, according to the Associated Press. In June, the 55-year-old former R&B singer received a 30-year prison sentence from a Brooklyn judge. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Chicago court proceedings followed the federal trial held last year in New York, where Kelly (whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly) faced racketeering and sex-trafficking charges stemming from nearly 30 years of abuse allegations from women and minors. After that guilty verdict, Kelly became one of the most high-profile figures in the entertainment industry to face legal repercussions for sexual misconduct allegations that came to light or resurfaced as a result of the #MeToo movement.

New York prosecutors chose to pursue racketeering charges, often involved in instances of organized criminal activity, as a means of broadening the scope of what could be presented to the jury as evidence. Prosecutors in the Chicago case — which involved numerous charges, including five counts of enticing a minor into criminal sexual activity and six related to child pornography — went another route by invoking two counts of conspiracy to obstruct a federal investigation, allegations connected to Kelly’s 2008 trial that also took place in Chicago, his hometown.

Advertisement

The 2008 trial, which marked the first time Kelly was indicted on counts related to sexual misconduct, resulted from child pornography charges brought in 2002 after the Chicago Sun-Times was anonymously sent a videotape that appeared to depict Kelly sexually abusing and urinating on a minor. Prosecutors believed the alleged victim in the tape to be Kelly’s goddaughter, who was a minor and refused to testify at the time; jurors voted to acquit Kelly on all counts after deciding they had no way of verifying the girl’s identity. One of them told the Chicago Tribune after Kelly was acquitted that it seemed as though the goddaughter’s family “was very divided over this from the beginning.”

In early 2019, Lifetime aired a six-part documentary series called “Surviving R. Kelly” that detailed stories from alleged victims and their families. It renewed public interest in the sexual abuse allegations against Kelly and became one of Lifetime’s highest-rated programs in two years. Amid the fallout, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx issued a call for potential victims and witnesses to come forward, stating that “we cannot seek justice without you.”

In this year’s Chicago trial, prosecutors argued that Kelly and his associates conspired to bribe witnesses so they would not cooperate with the investigation years ago. The alleged victim from the videotape, now 37, testified for hours during the trial, in which she went by the name “Jane.” Contradicting the story she and her family stuck to until more recently, Jane testified that she was, in fact, the person seen alongside Kelly in the footage, according to CBS News. She said she previously lied to a Cook County grand jury about it, and that she eventually decided to cooperate with investigators and speak about the time she spent with Kelly because, in her words, “I no longer wanted to carry his lies.”

Advertisement

Jane testified that Kelly abused her hundreds of times while she was a teenager. The AP reported that prosecutors played for the jury excerpts of the videotape they said depicted Kelly sexually abusing Jane. The man in the footage gives the girl graphic commands, according to the AP. At one point, she asks, “Daddy, do you still love me?”

Chicago prosecutors also accused Kelly and two of his associates, Derrel McDavid and Milton “June” Brown, of conspiring to buy back sex tapes to conceal Kelly’s alleged misconduct. One of Kelly’s former girlfriends, a 42-year-old woman named Lisa Van Allen, testified that McDavid told her in 2007 that she should have been killed instead of paid to return a 1990s videotape of Kelly participating in sexual activity with Van Allen and his underage goddaughter, according to the Chicago Tribune. Van Allen said she was pressured into the encounter and later told to lie about it to a lawyer.

Echoing other women who have accused Kelly of misconduct, Van Allen said she was barred from speaking with or looking directly at other men while Kelly was present, and that he would strike her if she didn’t obey his orders.

Advertisement

McDavid, Kelly’s former business manager, testified in his own defense toward the end of the trial. CBS News reported that McDavid said he believed Kelly’s claims of never having sexually abused Jane, noting that Jane and her family previously denied the allegations themselves. McDavid also dismissed that he was hired to buy back tapes.

Neither Kelly nor Brown, another longtime employee, testified during the trial. In addition to the New York and Chicago cases, Kelly was hit with charges in Minnesota in 2019 related to solicitation and engaging in prostitution with a minor.

Earlier this month, following Washington Post reporting on the matter, a federal judge in New York ordered the Bureau of Prisons to turn over nearly $28,000 from Kelly’s inmate account to cover some of the $140,000 he owed in court-ordered fines. The sum included a $40,000 penalty to be directed toward a fund for trafficking victims.

Kim Bellware contributed to this breaking news story, which will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article