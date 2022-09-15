Style Conversational Week 1506: The limerick? Nice. The story? Wow.

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I received this limerick in The Style Invitational’s Limerixicon contest, Week 1502. It’s pretty good — rhymes well, scans well — but like hundreds of other pretty good limericks I received, it didn’t end up with ink in today’s stellar results. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight I got bit by a hippo — quite gory — On my rear. Now I’m all hunky-dory. Though the scar, for some folks, Is the butt of their jokes, Bottom line. I am fine. End of story. Then there’s a place on the entry form where the writer can leave me a note. I went on to read:

“For whatever merit the limerick lacks poetically, this actually happened to me …”

EXCUSE ME?

I don’t see the entrants’ names when I judge the contests, but I had to look this person up and ask.

“It’s a bit of an embarrassing story,” begins Bob Prouty of Arlington, Va., whom we know primarily as the dad of the precocious Sean Bender-Prouty, who snarfed up multiple blots of Invite ink when he was still in middle school. “I got bit in the only place I can’t show off my scars.

Advertisement

“It happened in 1983 when I was running a secondary school in what was then Zaire. I feel as if I have to preface the story by saying that I thought I was being careful, or that there were other people in the water before I got in, no hippos in sight, but —

“I was swimming in the Semliki River at a place called Ishango, along with dozens of other people, but somehow I was the one in the wrong place at the wrong time. It took me under the surface for half a minute or so — and the only thing I could think was: ‘Isn’t my life supposed to be flashing before my eyes? I’m getting nothing.’

“So it was all a bit anticlimactic. I curled up in a ball. It walked around on the bottom of the river with me in its mouth, and just when I was beginning to wonder how long I could hold my breath, it let me go. No serious damage done. A few sore ribs, quite a few stitches, and all I have to show for it are some very impressive scars that you’ll have to take my word for.”

I’m sorry, Bob, but having a hippopotamus (typical weight: more than 3,000 pounds, well over twice the size of a horse) pick up your balled-up self in its mouth — a mouth that is two feet wide and contains “large tusk-like canines and razor-sharp incisors, capable of biting a small boat in half” — and stroll around with you underwater until disgorging you back into the Semliki River: Anticlimactic?

Advertisement

Welp, so much for my war story of being attacked in my driveway by the rabid raccoon nine years ago. On the other hand, I’m good, thanks.

Anyway, today’s inking limericks: As always, they’re outstanding, just as in our 18 previous Limerixicon contests, each of which focused on some sliver of the dictionary being compiled, in such order since 2004, at OEDILF.com, the Omnificent English Dictionary in Limerick form. (As long as you promise not to forsake the Invite, I encourage you to submit limericks there as well, including both your inking and non-inking entries to this contest; if you did get ink, let OEDILF know and credit us. There’s a team of veteran limericians who’ll “workshop” your limerick with you to improve both form and content.)

The “Jane EyreBandB” earns the first Clowning Achievement trophy but by no means the first Invitational win for Stephen Gold, formerly of Glasgow and now of London. Stephen started entering the Invite (and immediately getting ink) during Limerixicon 5 in 2008 and has continued to drop by occasionally — virtually always successfully — ever since with limericks, song parodies and the occasional non-Loserbard contest. Stephen also played host to at least two Losers visiting Scotland over the years, and he and his wife had dinner with a group of us — and a delightful lunch with me when I couldn’t make it — when they visited Washington in 2012.

Advertisement

Like many of today’s inking Losers, Stephen also sent some worthy entries that made my shortlist but missed the final cut. (YOU, dear non-inking reader, may also have suffered this fate; I don’t know, though, because I looked up only the inking entries, to see who’d written them; only then did I see what else that Loser had sent.) Here was one of Stephen’s that, in limerick tradition, was clever but questionably tasteful:

Jim yearned for a smoking physique, But attaining it only last week Felt a little belated. His being cremated Was a hint he had gone past his peak.

The other three members of this week’s Losers’ Circle have become Invite household names: Chris Doyle as the unsurpassable GOAT, and Karen Lambert and Coleman Glenn, two almost-newbies who’ve already made an enormous impact on the recent Invite. As tennis star Frances Tiafoe said of 19-year-old super-phenom Carlos Alcaraz last Sunday after losing to him at the U.S. Open, they’re “gonna be a problem for a long time.” I — and Style Invitational fans — certainly hope so.

What Pleased Ponch: Faves this week of Ace Copy Editor Ponch Garcia include Stephen Gold’s winner “Jane EyreBandB”; Karen Lambert’s runner-up with “hitch your star to a wagon” — what Lassie’s director wanted to do when the pooch was “laggin’ ”; Coleman Glenn’s encounter with a skunk: “Though the tail that arises/ Is his, the surprise is: /The high-tailing party is me”; Karen Lambert’s doctor who refused to operate on an elbow because his Hippocratic oath was to “do no arm”; Beverley Sharp’s “hip joint” (a pun we’ve done before, but not in limerick form); and Joan Welsh’s take on the children’s picture book “A House Is a House for Me,” as performed by Donald Trump, who, it can charitably be said, tends not to color within the lines.

Another dose of Merriament*: New-word poems for Week 1506

*” Merriament” was Tom Witte’s headline for our 2018 contest.

Advertisement

If you’re still in the limericking mood, you’re free to indulge once again for this week’s contest, Week 1506. But any form of poetry up to eight lines is fine. (No multi-verse song parodies, though.) As always, Merriam-Webster adds several hundred new terms and meanings every year but declines to tell the public what they are, except for what’s in its news release. I did get all pouty to Meghan the very nice PR person, and she did, just yesterday, come through with about a dozen more, most of which I used in today’s 32-term list. As with our similar annual contest for words from the National Spelling Bee, I avoided technical terms and just went with hunches about what had the most humor potential.

When I say “new words,” I’m not being accurate; they’re new to the dictionary. In fact, the entries usually say what year the word was first seen in that particular use. Or almost: “Pumpkin spice” has been a thing since 1931, M-W says, but I’m guessing that meant it was used in pumpkin pies, not coffee, cat litter and deodorant. First use of “pwn”: 1999. They say it probably comes from the idea of mistyping “own,” as in to dominate, and so is pronounced “pone.” I have no problem with waiting 23 years to see if a slang word has staying power.

Note that I give you an extra day, even if you won’t be spending it writing entries in shul at Rosh Hashanah services. I would never recommend such a thing, even in the boring sections. Anyway, you have till Tuesday night, Sept. 27.

Advertisement

I’ve been working on a same-genre schedule lately: a new poetry contest runs along with the results of a previous one, as in this week’s new words/limericks; before that, the Week 1502 limericks appeared with the results of Week 1498, the contest that asked you to use the word in a meaning it doesn’t really have. I figure that our Loserbards, especially people who don’t always look at the Invite every week, will be more likely to notice the new contest if they look at the results of the old one. It also keeps me from crowding poetry contests too close together.

Well, there are the food songs of Week 1503 — and it’s a lock that I’ll be back next Thursday with a bumper crop of them.

Last call for the Loser brunch at Kilroy’s, Sunday, Sept. 18, noon

(Lifted right from an earlier Conversational)

Advertisement

Even though it no longer offers its brunch buffet, I plan to be at Kilroy’s, the WWII-decorated pub in Springfield-ish where we’ve had many a Loser brunch. Not only is it always fun to meet new Losers and Invite just-fans and of course the brunchin’ regulars, but my favorite Asian supermarket, Lotte, is in the same shopping center, so I’ll have a chance to stop by. The food is Standard Pub, there are interesting pictures on the walls, and it’s easy to get to and park; it’s in the old Ravenswood shopping center just outside the Beltway at the Braddock Road exit. Please RSVP to our obliging new brunch coordinator Kyle Hendrickson at BrunchOfLosers@gmail.com; details on the Our Social Engorgements page of the Losers’ website, NRARS.org.

GiftOutline Gift Article