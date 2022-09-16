Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The introductory text for “Looks Good on Paper,” a national juried exhibition at Pyramid Atlantic, helpfully appends a couple of prepositions to the show’s title: The pieces on display are “2-D and 3-D works on, in and of paper.” In fact, few of the 40 participants are content to put ink or paint on a flat surface, and several offer pieces that couldn’t possibly hang on a wall. Among the most tactile is Susan Casey’s “Jumble” — interlocking, bone-like loops of fibrous paper and cardboard, tempered with walnut ink and beeswax. Suspended on a metal scaffold, the artwork looks like something that was misplaced by an archaeological museum.

Other three-dimensional creations nod to, or wink at, more traditional uses of paper. Arden Cone patterns barn dust in a diamond-shaped grid on a paper feed bag; Nicole Salimbene weaves a tapestry of rolled, heavily black pages from Artforum magazine; and Nilou Kazemzadeh repeatedly spells out the word “expendable” in individual letters sewn from strips of recycled newspapers.

Many of the artists use paper to evoke other materials. Xuewu Zheng’s imposing “Zen Wall” is constructed from stacks of earth-toned, handmade-paper bricks, while Christine Medley’s more modestly scaled “Ta-kus” are paper tacos inscribed with haiku. A vast skirt and a voluminous headdress dominate Samantha Modder’s towering print-from-drawing of a larger-than-life Black woman. Nathaniel J. Bice’s small model of a San Francisco house is painted paper, but looks more like stucco. Isabella Whitfield furnishes a wooden frame with measuring cups and spoons made of pink and ivory paper where their real-life versions would be glass or metal. Reni Gower’s intricately hand-cut white-paper curtain draws from the decorative motifs of Amish quilts, Celtic knotwork and Islamic tiles, and curls away from the wall to yield complex shadows.

The natural world, whether scenic or under stress, is an apt if expected theme. Melissa Harshman’s “A Long Spring” strings prints of leaves, identical except for the shade of green, into a drapery so long that it sprawls from the wall to the floor. June Linowitz’s rendering of flooded houses, part of her “Planet in Peril” series, is bordered by hanging strips dyed in watery tints of blue and green.

Two of the contributors integrate nature into their work more concretely. Megan Singleton transformed plants from the Missouri Botanical Garden, which would otherwise have been composted, into paper for the pages of her artist’s book. Briana Miyoko Stanley converted ash and debris from a Santa Barbara wildfire and its aftermath into some of the pigments for her sculptural piece, whose earth- and fire-hued paper twists through a metal framework. Both visually and conceptually compelling, Stanley’s work is one of the show’s best examples of art that’s on, in and of paper.

Looks Good on Paper Through Oct. 2 at Pyramid Atlantic Art Center, 4318 Gallatin St., Hyattsville.

Joe Feddersen

Neither the materials nor the techniques of Joe Feddersen’s multimedia art indicate his Native American heritage. That’s revealed instead by the decorative motifs of the pieces on exhibit in “Terrain: Speaking of Home” at the National Academy of Sciences. Basic outlined images, inspired by Washington state landscapes and Amerindian petroglyphs, appear in lithographs, woven baskets and blown-glass vessels. The artist starkly depicts horses, people and boats, but not all his subjects are primeval: Among the glass vessels is one decorated with a rendering of a cellphone tower.

Retired as an art instructor from the Evergreen State College, Feddersen now lives in his hometown, Omak, on the Colville Reservation east of Seattle. Omak Lake is the inspiration for one print in this show, but the effect is not altogether bucolic, thanks to a prominent area of hot-pink spray paint. Such touches acknowledge the modern world and urban environments.

In a conversation with a Colville Reservation elder, Feddersen learned that native youth on quests used to add to the local petroglyphs. “Therefore, they would extend the history, learning the past and adding parts of the present,” notes the artist’s statement. Feddersen does the same in his way, revisiting the landscape of his youth while lamenting its degradation with glass pieces such as “Clear Cut,” which depicts a field of tree stumps. Sometimes you can’t go all the way home again.

Joe Feddersen: Terrain: Speaking of Home Through Sept. 23 at the National Academy of Sciences, 2101 Constitution Ave. NW.

Swift & Fitzhugh

Almost everything in Peter Swift’s pictures is naturalistic, yet the suburban Maryland painter is not exactly a realist. His precise renderings of natural and man-made stuff, on display at the Arts Club of Washington, wrench the objects from their usual surroundings and arrange them symmetrically to highlight the artist’s compositional artifice.

Most of Swift’s simple subjects, which include an oak leaf and white ribbon bow, are magnified to grand proportions and made to appear to float above single-color backdrops. The artist offers witty variations on his own formula: seven spoons placed in a neat circle to resemble a star, a pair of pliers positioned in front of a cloud-streaked blue sky and a red clamp whose seeming ability to levitate is underscored by the shadow it casts. Most striking is a set of spark plugs, one fully painted and other merely sketched. The juxtaposition reminds the viewer that these archetypal items wouldn’t exist without the artist’s hand.

Where Swift primarily paints with acrylic pigment, Richard Fitzhugh employs watercolor. The D.C. artist, whose work is also at the Arts Club, uses the medium in ways that are both traditional and unexpected. This selection of his paintings, mostly local and Manhattan cityscapes, showcases an expressionistic style that’s fluid and spontaneous, but not wispy or pastel-toned. Pictures such as a nighttime view of Gallery Place during its lively pre-covid days make bold use of dark colors. Fitzhugh frees watercolor, usually associated with sunny pastoral scenes, to portray the bustle of urban evenings.

Peter Swift & Richard Fitzhugh Through Oct. 1 at the Arts Club of Washington, 2017 I St. NW.

