Style Invitational Week 1507: All over the map! Plus top food songs.

We’re Eating Our Mistakes: Song of the Covid Incarcerees To “I've Got a Little List” As every day it happens that our three meals must be cooked One boils and broils and bakes, one boils and broils and bakes But when cooking skills were given out, we both were overlooked So we’re eating our mistakes, we’re eating our mistakes— Our meatballs and spaghetti wound up sticking to the pot You’re s’posed to stir it now and then, but both of us forgot The cookies burned and now they look like sooty little coals And what went in as pita bread came out as dinner rolls We overmixed some batter, so it’s bricks instead of cakes We’re eating our mistakes, we’re eating our mistakes. Chorus: One boils and broils and bakes, one boils and broils and bakes And we’re eating our mistakes, we’re eating our mistakes. It’s bread dough needs the handling, not pie crust—well, who knew? We’ve strata now, not flakes, we’ve strata now, not flakes And I’m amazed—it seems that one can overcook a stew We’re eating our mistakes, we’re eating our mistakes— Our sourdough has never worked, it doesn’t rise, it sinks The kimchi we fermented went and rotted, now it stinks The fritters fizzled in the oil, dessert’s a soggy mess And I forget what’s on that plate—I couldn’t even guess And looking in that pot of soup’s like looking down a jakes We’re eating our mistakes, we’re eating our mistakes. (Chorus) The flour’s almost gone now, but no matter—there’s no yeast Who cares, for goodness’ sakes? Who cares, for goodness’ sakes? We’ve made another liquor run, we don’t care in the least We’re eating our mistakes, we’re eating our mistakes— If ever we emerge into the sunshine from this plague I’m going to take a #$%ing bath in #$%ing Haig and Haig Then visit every rest’rant in the city with the miz Like Whatshisname’s and You-Know-Who’s—I hope they’re still in biz But it really doesn’t matter, ’cause till then, my stomach aches From eating our mistakes, from eating our mistakes. (Shelley Posen, Ottawa)